Poorly Renee Rapp has postponed two shows on her American tour on doctor's orders after "pushing through an illness".

The 25-year-old pop star is currently touring the US but she was forced to scrap a concert in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday and another in Tampa, Florida on Monday because her body has "given out" and she's been told she needs "vocal rest and physical recovery".

The singer apologised to fans in a message posted on Instagram, writing: "In my career I have never had to do this before – but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows. I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out ... My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery."

She added: "I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show. I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around. I love you all and I will see you soon."

Rapp is due to return to the stage in Charlotte, North Carolina tomorrow. The Tampa show has been rescheduled for November 4 and the Atlanta gig will now take place on November 5. The Bite Me Tour will then resume on March 11 in Antwerp, Belgium.

It comes after the singer opened up about her music revealing her "sexy" songs are actually "really depressing". She explained she is often misconceived as a "confident" person because of the positive spin on her woes in her lyrics, but she is actually feeling "depressed and borderline don't want to be alive" on the track At Least I'm Hot, from her latest LP BITE ME.

She told GRAMMY.com: "I'm perceived very differently from how I view myself and how I actually am in my head. That's always so confusing to me. Everybody is like, 'Oh, she's so confident and embraces everything. Wow, what a sister!' But I don't feel that way wholeheartedly.

"I think there was a lot of admission on this album. There was a lot of admission of my being hurt, feeling not good enough, and feeling like the second choice. Even in the songs that are so irreverent and sexy, like At Least I'm Hot.

"If you want to boil the song down to what it is, it's like, Well, I'm depressed and borderline don't want to be alive, but at least I'm sexy. I wanted to make something that was a positive takeaway, or at least a cute takeaway, from that feeling. If you boil down any of my songs or lyrics on paper, they're really depressing. Even the ones that you think are irreverent, empowered, and inspiring are actually depressing. They suck. They actually suck."