Reneé Rapp UK tour postponed due to illness - when are the rescheduled dates?

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has postponed the remaining shows on her UK tour

Singer Reneé Rapp has announced she's postponing the remaining UK shows of her ‘Snow Hard Feelings Tour’ to avoid a 'long-term illness'. The Mean Girls star was due to perform two shows at The Brook in Southampton, set to begin on Thursday (March 7).

In a statement uploaded to social media, the 24-year-old revealed she’d been sick for the majority of the European leg of her tour and hadn't been able to have any 'recovery time'. “Guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last nights show,” she said.

“I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it. I’m being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long term injury.”

“I want to keep delivering high quality shows [for] you," Rapp added. "I'm really sorry to do this but I have to postpone the final two Southampton out-stores to when I'm back for Reading & Leeds.

“This tour is everything to me but holy shit am I burnt and I have to prioritise my health in this moment." The singer signed off the statement: “Love you and appreciate your understanding endlessly.”

Rapp recently reprised the role of Regina George for the Mean Girls: The Musical movie, a film adaptation of the 2019 Broadway hit in which Rapp also starred as the leading role. Outside of theatre and film, Rapp released her first studio album 'Snow Angel' in August 2023.

When are Reneé Rapp's rescheduled tour dates?

