Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats confirmed to headline Rewind Festival 2024

Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats have been confirmed to headline the 2024 edition of Rewind Festival at Scotland's Scone Palace. Other acts included in the star-studded lineup include Gabrielle, Kim Wilde, and many more.

Originally called '80s Rewind Festival', the annual event celebrates bands and artists who saw success in the 1980s. Acts to headline the festival in the past include Rick Astley, Gloria Gaynor and Boy George.

Jenny Powell returns to host the main stage on July 20, while The Doctor from Dr and the Medics on will take on presenting duties the day after. The festival also showcases a delicious range of street food, alongside a silent disco and magnificent fireworks display.

Here's everything you need to know about Rewind Festival 2024 including the full lineup, when it's taking place and how to get tickets.

When is Rewind Festival 2024?

The 80s celebration will take place from July 19 to July 21 2024 at Perthshire's Scone Palace.

Rewind Festival 2024 full lineup

Saturday, July 20

Billy Ocean

Earth Wind and Fire Experience by Al McKay

Roland Gift

Bad Manners

Studio 54 Live

Boyzlife

Tiffany

Kim Wilde

Hue and Cry

Altered Images

Sunday, July 21

The Boomtown Rats

Gabrielle

Nik Kershaw

Heatwave

David Grant from Linx

Heather Small

Shakatak

Midge Ure

Peter Hook and the Light

The Selecter

Living in a Box

How to get tickets for Rewind Festival 2024