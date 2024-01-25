Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats confirmed to headline Rewind Festival 2024
Rewind Festival is returning to Scotland later this year with Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats confirmed to headline the 80s music festival
Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats have been confirmed to headline the 2024 edition of Rewind Festival at Scotland's Scone Palace. Other acts included in the star-studded lineup include Gabrielle, Kim Wilde, and many more.
Originally called '80s Rewind Festival', the annual event celebrates bands and artists who saw success in the 1980s. Acts to headline the festival in the past include Rick Astley, Gloria Gaynor and Boy George.
Jenny Powell returns to host the main stage on July 20, while The Doctor from Dr and the Medics on will take on presenting duties the day after. The festival also showcases a delicious range of street food, alongside a silent disco and magnificent fireworks display.
Here's everything you need to know about Rewind Festival 2024 including the full lineup, when it's taking place and how to get tickets.
When is Rewind Festival 2024?
The 80s celebration will take place from July 19 to July 21 2024 at Perthshire's Scone Palace.
Rewind Festival 2024 full lineup
Saturday, July 20
- Billy Ocean
- Earth Wind and Fire Experience by Al McKay
- Roland Gift
- Bad Manners
- Studio 54 Live
- Boyzlife
- Tiffany
- Kim Wilde
- Hue and Cry
- Altered Images
Sunday, July 21
- The Boomtown Rats
- Gabrielle
- Nik Kershaw
- Heatwave
- David Grant from Linx
- Heather Small
- Shakatak
- Midge Ure
- Peter Hook and the Light
- The Selecter
- Living in a Box
How to get tickets for Rewind Festival 2024
Tickets will go on sale to the general public from 9am on Friday, January 26 via the Rewind Festival website.
