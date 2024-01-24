Rick Wakeman: YES keyboard legend announces retirement from solo touring

Rick Wakeman, former Keyboard player for Yes - has confirmed he will retire from solo touring after his upcoming run of shows. The British musician, 76, said he plans to take a step away from live shows to focus on recording and collaborating.

Confirming the news in a statement on Wednesday (January 24), he said: “I always planned to stop touring by my 77th birthday – for those of you who wish to send me a card, it’s 18th May! – but there is so much to fit in before then that I’m having to make plans now and so my final one-man shows will have to cease by that date.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed performing the various one-man shows, but it’s time to call it a day.

“I intend to throw in the best of what I have done in the past, plus a few new surprises on the way, and possibly even the odd guest joining me on the odd occasion.

“The plan is not to perform at the same venue twice throughout this period, so whatever venue you are hopefully thinking of coming to, it will be the last performance there – and I am taking this opportunity of thanking everyone and anyone who has supported me over the last 53 years!”

On Tuesday (January 23), Wakeman announced a farewell tour in the United States which will commence in Spring 2024. Alongside the announcement, the keyboardist said he had 'enjoyed' performing the one-man shows, but that it was time to 'call it a day'.

Wakeman later took to X - formerly Twitter - to clarify the statement after fans feared the prog-rock legend was retiring from music altogether. He said: "Just to put the facts straight .....In March I perform 9 shows in the USA which will be the beginning of the very last one man show tours there. The main bulk of shows will be in October & November & if demand is there, may carry on into 2025."

Prior to his farewell tour in the US, Wakeman will hit the road for a run of UK shows in February 2024. The UK tour will start at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on February 15, before stopping at venues in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

Wakeman's illustrious career saw him star as a member of British rock band Yes. Despite departing from the group in 1974, Wakeman featured on every album from their seminal 1972 LP ‘Fragile’, to their 1997 live album ‘Keys to Ascension 2’.