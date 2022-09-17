The Misfists, NIN will be performing on the remaining days

Riot Fest has returned to Chicago and boasts one of the most spectacular lineup of rock and alternative music.

The festival is being held in Douglas Park from Friday (16 September) until Sunday (18 September).

My Chemical Romance were the headliners on the first night of the festival.

The Misfists, with their original lineup, will be performing on Saturday.

Nine Inch Nails will bring the festival to a close as the final headline act on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Riot Fest?

Riot Festival takes place in Chicago from Friday 16 September until Sunday 18 October.

It is being held at Douglas Park.

The full address is: 1401 S Sacramento Dr, Chicago, IL 60623, United States.

What is the schedule for Riot Fest?

Festival gates open at 11:00 am CT and curfew is 10:00 pm CT each day of the event.

Here is a break down of the daily schedule:

Saturday

Riot Stage

1.25pm - Poorstacey

2.50pm - Fear performing the record

4.25pm - 7 Seconds

6.20pm - Bad Religion

8.30pm - Misfits (original lineup) performing Walk Among Us

Roots Stage

12.50pm - Jake Hill

2pm - The Joy Formidable

3.40pm - Jxdn

5.15pm - Yungblud

7.25pm - Gogol Bordello

Rise Stage

12pm - Skating Polly

1pm - Mothica

2pm - Charlotte Sands

3pm - Together Pangea

4pm - Movements

5.15pm - The Menzingers performing On The Impossible Past

6.45pm - The Story So Far

8.30pm - Yellowcard performing Ocean Avenue

Radicals Stage

12.30pm - Mannequin Pussy

1.45pm - Bully

3pm - The Get Up Kids performing 4 Minute Mile

4.30pm - Alexisonfire

6.15pm - The Front Bottoms

8pm - Sunny Day Real Estate

Rebel Stage

12pm - Cumgirls

1pm - No Trigger

2pm - Thick

3pm - Surfboat

4pm - Bridge City Sinners

5pm - War on Women

6pm - Madball

7.30pm - Gwar

Nine Inch Nails will play at Riot Fest 2022. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

Sunday

Riot Stage

2.50pm - Zola Jesus

4.15pm - Polica

6.05pm - Sleater-Kinny

8.15pm - Nine Inch Nails

Roots Stage

12pm - The Bombpops

1pm - The Linda Lindas

2pm - Jawbox

3.25pm - Lunachicks

5pm - Jimmy Eat World

7.10pm - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Rise Stage

12pm - Reece Young

1pm - Joey Valence & Brae

2pm - Mom Jeans

3pm - Josh A

4pm - Coolio

5.15pm - Alice Glass

6.30pm - Action Bronson

8pm - Ice Cube

Radicals Stage

12pm - Night Spice

1pm - Treaty of Paris

2.10pm - The Juliana Theory

3.20pm - Less Than Jake

4.35pm - PVRIS

5.50pm - Midtown

7.05pm - The Maine

8.30pm - The Academy Is...

Rebel stage

12.15pm - Moon Kissed

1.15pm - Chastity

2.15pm - Concrete Castles

3.15pm - Kid Sistr

4.15pm - Weathers

5.15pm - Save Face

6.15pm - Renforshort

7.30pm - Real Friends

Can you still get tickets for Riot Fest 2022?

Ticketmaster is selling resale tickets for Saturday at Riot Fest.

These tickets will set you back $212 each.

For Sunday, Ticketmaster is also selling resale tickets starting at $145 each rising to $184.

Is there a map for Riot Festival?

A map of the festival ground has been released by Riot Fest.

Riot Fest map for 2022. Picture: Riot Fest

If you are wondering what the best way to get to Douglas Park over the weekend, the festival has released advice.

Riot Fest said: “We suggest taking public transportation, riding a bicycle, taking a cab, or using a ride sharing service to get to Riot Fest.

“These are the most effective, environmentally sound, and right-neighborly methods to get to Douglass Park.