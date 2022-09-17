Riot Fest 2022: Chicago schedule for Saturday, lineup, tickets - is there a map?
The Misfists, NIN will be performing on the remaining days
Riot Fest has returned to Chicago and boasts one of the most spectacular lineup of rock and alternative music.
The festival is being held in Douglas Park from Friday (16 September) until Sunday (18 September).
My Chemical Romance were the headliners on the first night of the festival.
The Misfists, with their original lineup, will be performing on Saturday.
Nine Inch Nails will bring the festival to a close as the final headline act on Sunday.
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is Riot Fest?
Riot Festival takes place in Chicago from Friday 16 September until Sunday 18 October.
It is being held at Douglas Park.
The full address is: 1401 S Sacramento Dr, Chicago, IL 60623, United States.
What is the schedule for Riot Fest?
Festival gates open at 11:00 am CT and curfew is 10:00 pm CT each day of the event.
Here is a break down of the daily schedule:
Saturday
Riot Stage
- 1.25pm - Poorstacey
- 2.50pm - Fear performing the record
- 4.25pm - 7 Seconds
- 6.20pm - Bad Religion
- 8.30pm - Misfits (original lineup) performing Walk Among Us
Roots Stage
- 12.50pm - Jake Hill
- 2pm - The Joy Formidable
- 3.40pm - Jxdn
- 5.15pm - Yungblud
- 7.25pm - Gogol Bordello
Rise Stage
- 12pm - Skating Polly
- 1pm - Mothica
- 2pm - Charlotte Sands
- 3pm - Together Pangea
- 4pm - Movements
- 5.15pm - The Menzingers performing On The Impossible Past
- 6.45pm - The Story So Far
- 8.30pm - Yellowcard performing Ocean Avenue
Radicals Stage
- 12.30pm - Mannequin Pussy
- 1.45pm - Bully
- 3pm - The Get Up Kids performing 4 Minute Mile
- 4.30pm - Alexisonfire
- 6.15pm - The Front Bottoms
- 8pm - Sunny Day Real Estate
Rebel Stage
- 12pm - Cumgirls
- 1pm - No Trigger
- 2pm - Thick
- 3pm - Surfboat
- 4pm - Bridge City Sinners
- 5pm - War on Women
- 6pm - Madball
- 7.30pm - Gwar
Sunday
Riot Stage
- 2.50pm - Zola Jesus
- 4.15pm - Polica
- 6.05pm - Sleater-Kinny
- 8.15pm - Nine Inch Nails
Roots Stage
- 12pm - The Bombpops
- 1pm - The Linda Lindas
- 2pm - Jawbox
- 3.25pm - Lunachicks
- 5pm - Jimmy Eat World
- 7.10pm - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Rise Stage
- 12pm - Reece Young
- 1pm - Joey Valence & Brae
- 2pm - Mom Jeans
- 3pm - Josh A
- 4pm - Coolio
- 5.15pm - Alice Glass
- 6.30pm - Action Bronson
- 8pm - Ice Cube
Radicals Stage
- 12pm - Night Spice
- 1pm - Treaty of Paris
- 2.10pm - The Juliana Theory
- 3.20pm - Less Than Jake
- 4.35pm - PVRIS
- 5.50pm - Midtown
- 7.05pm - The Maine
- 8.30pm - The Academy Is...
Rebel stage
- 12.15pm - Moon Kissed
- 1.15pm - Chastity
- 2.15pm - Concrete Castles
- 3.15pm - Kid Sistr
- 4.15pm - Weathers
- 5.15pm - Save Face
- 6.15pm - Renforshort
- 7.30pm - Real Friends
Can you still get tickets for Riot Fest 2022?
Ticketmaster is selling resale tickets for Saturday at Riot Fest.
These tickets will set you back $212 each.
For Sunday, Ticketmaster is also selling resale tickets starting at $145 each rising to $184.
Is there a map for Riot Festival?
A map of the festival ground has been released by Riot Fest.
If you are wondering what the best way to get to Douglas Park over the weekend, the festival has released advice.
Riot Fest said: “We suggest taking public transportation, riding a bicycle, taking a cab, or using a ride sharing service to get to Riot Fest.
“These are the most effective, environmentally sound, and right-neighborly methods to get to Douglass Park.
“The CTA Pink Line’s California Ave. stop is just blocks away from the festival entrance, and is probably the most convenient route to the fest.”