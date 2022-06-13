The star, who sang during Soccer Aid 2022, will perform concerts in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London

Singer songwriter Robbie Williams has announced that he will be embarking on a 2022 tour.

The Angels singer is going on tour to mark 25 years since he became a solo music artist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour, which includes two dates at London ’s O2, will come shortly after the release of his new album, XXV.

So, where will Robbie Williams be performing, when are tickets on sale and how can you get them, and when will his new album be released?

Here’s what you need to know.

Singer songwriter Robbie Williams has announced that he will be embarking on a 2022 tour.

Where will Robbie Williams perform in the UK?

Williams’ eight-stop UK and Ireland tour in October will include performances in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Dublin.

The full tour dates are:

Sunday 9 October - London, O2

Monday 10 October - London, O2

Saturday 15 October - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Wednesday 19 October - Manchester, AO Arena

Friday 21 October, Manchester, AO Arena

Monday 24 October - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 25 October - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday 29 October - Dublin, 3 Arena

Where else is Robbie Williams playing?

Williams’ is also performing at the Messe München in Germany on Saturday 27 August.

You can buy tickets to this one night only concert now via the official Robbie Williams website .

How do I get Robbie Williams tickets, and is there a presale?

Fans who pre-order Williams’ forthcoming new album XXV on the official Robbie Williams website by 3pm on 14 June will receive access to a pre-sale tickets for the tour.

These pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday 15 June from 9am for up to 48 hours.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday 17 June. You can buy tickets via Ticketmaster .

What is the Robbie Williams tour set list?

A set list for Robbie Williams’ tour has not yet been announced, but as the tour is in support of his new album we expect fans will hear the full track list from it.

The full tracklist for the album has also yet to be confirmed.

What do we know about Robbie Williams’ new album?

XXV features new songs and re-recorded versions of his greatest hits, such as Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, and Millennium.

It also includes the latest version of his 1997 ballad Angels, which he performed during half-time at Soccer Aid in London on Sunday 12 June.

These fan favourites have all been re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.

Speaking of the new album, Williams said: "Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again.”

The album will be released on Friday 9 September.

You can buy it as MP3 format, CD or Vinyl, with prices ranging between £11.99 and £32.99.

You can pre-order the album via Amazon now.

Who is Robbie Williams?

Williams, 48, began his career as part of the boyband Take That.

He was part of the band from 1990 but left the group in the summer of 1995 to go solo.

His discography includes seven UK No. 1 singles, and all but one of his 12 studio albums have reached No. 1 in the UK.