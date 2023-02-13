The newly announced dates will see the singer visit venues in Edinburgh, Hull, Plymouth and more

Singer Rod Stewart has announced a run of stadium shows across the UK for the summer, with dates in June and July this year as part of his Global Hits Tour.

Where and when is Rod Stewart touring?

These are the dates and venues that Stewart has announced as part of his UK stadium shows for summer:

24 June, Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

28 June, Cinch Stadium at Franklin Grove, Northampton

30 June, Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

2 July, Worcester Lodge, Badminton

4 July, Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium, Hull

6 July, Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

These dates coincide with his previously announced performances in Ireland as part of his The Hits tour, which also see’s the singer visiting the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Las Vegas and Spain.

These dates in Ireland are:

20 and 21 June, The Marquee, Cork, Ireland

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am on Ticketmaster .

Singer Rod Stewart performs at Bridgestone Arena on July 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

While prices for the summer stadium gigs are yet to be announced, it’s possible that they will be priced around the same as the previously announced dates in Ireland, which cost between £80 and £120.

What will he sing?

An official setlist hasn’t been announced for the upcoming shows - however, this is the setlist from a recent performance in Puerto Rico, according to Setlist.fm :

Infatuation

Having a Party

Some Guys Have All the Luck

It Takes Two

You Wear It Well

Forever Young

The First Cut is the Deepest

Maggie May

I’d Rather Go Blind

Rhythm of My Heart

Hot Stuff

Acoustic:

I Don’t Want to Talk About It

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

Have I Told You Lately

Main set: