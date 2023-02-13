Singer Rod Stewart has announced a run of stadium shows across the UK for the summer, with dates in June and July this year as part of his Global Hits Tour.
This is everything you need to know.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where and when is Rod Stewart touring?
These are the dates and venues that Stewart has announced as part of his UK stadium shows for summer:
- 24 June, Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
- 28 June, Cinch Stadium at Franklin Grove, Northampton
- 30 June, Seat Unique Riverside, Durham
- 2 July, Worcester Lodge, Badminton
- 4 July, Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium, Hull
- 6 July, Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh
These dates coincide with his previously announced performances in Ireland as part of his The Hits tour, which also see’s the singer visiting the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Las Vegas and Spain.
These dates in Ireland are:
- 20 and 21 June, The Marquee, Cork, Ireland
Advertisement
Advertisement
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am on Ticketmaster.
While prices for the summer stadium gigs are yet to be announced, it’s possible that they will be priced around the same as the previously announced dates in Ireland, which cost between £80 and £120.
What will he sing?
An official setlist hasn’t been announced for the upcoming shows - however, this is the setlist from a recent performance in Puerto Rico, according to Setlist.fm:
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Infatuation
- Having a Party
- Some Guys Have All the Luck
- It Takes Two
- You Wear It Well
- Forever Young
- The First Cut is the Deepest
- Maggie May
- I’d Rather Go Blind
- Rhythm of My Heart
- Hot Stuff
Acoustic:
- I Don’t Want to Talk About It
- Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
- You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
- Have I Told You Lately
Main set:
- Lady Marmalade
- Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?
- Baby Jane
- Sweet Little Rock & Roller