The Irish singer has claimed the fifth spot in the UK albums chart for Hit Parade - her first top 10 album

Roisin Murphy apologised for being the reason for an "eruption of damaging and potentially dangerous social media fire and brimstone" after the Irish singer-songwriter reportedly made comments on social media about "little mixed-up kids" using puberty blockers.

Irish singer Roisin Murphy has claimed the fifth spot in the UK albums chart for Hit Parade, released following a backlash over comments which appeared to criticise the use of puberty blockers by transgender children.

The former Moloko frontwoman’s sixth studio album was released on September 8, weeks after she had responded to a Facebook thread from her personal account about the treatment, known to be used to postpone puberty in children who identify as transgender.

Following the public outrage Murphy received at the comments she made in August, the singer apologised in a post to X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a lengthy statement, she said: “To witness the ramifications of my actions and the divisions it has caused is heart-breaking.”

The singer said that she has spent her “whole life celebrating diversity and different views”, and added: “I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you.

“You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

Murphy’s new LP has become her first to reach the official UK albums chart top 10, with her critically-acclaimed fifth album Roisin Machine (2020) having peaked at number 14.

On Friday, Murphy announced that she would be touring Hit Parade in the UK and Europe in 2024.

Posting to X, she said: “Me and the lads are going on tour! I’m thrilled to announce both the UK and European tour to celebrate Hit Parade in February and March next year.

“With full band, exceptional visuals, new songs and old, a little something for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, American singer Olivia Rodrigo has claimed the top spot with her second studio album Guts. Featured on the LP are tracks that include Bad Idea Right?, Get Him Back! and number one single Vampire.