Royal Blood have announced a huge UK tour kicking off in June 2024. The Brighton rock duo are hitting the road in support of their most recent album, 'Back To The Water Below', which was released last September.

The band have added a host of new shows to their busy touring schedule which features a slot at UK's Download Festival and a supporting gig opening for Queens Of The Stone Age across North America.

Royal Blood started to gain mainstream attention in 2013 following the release of garage-rock hits "Out of the Black" and "Come On Over". Following this, the band released their Mercury Prize-nominated/Brit Award-winning eponymous debut album in 2014.

But where in the UK are Royal Blood performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Royal Blood tour dates UK

Royal Blood will kick off their UK tour in Glasgow this June, followed by two shows in Norwich and Bristol. Here's the full list of tour dates:

June 11 2024 - Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

June 12 2024 - Norwich, LCR UEA

June 15 2024 - Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

When do Royal Blood tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 9am on February 23 2024 via the Live Nation website.

Is there a pre-sale for Royal Blood tickets?

Yes, an official pre-sale will take place for O2 Priority customers from Wednesday February 21 at 9am to Friday February 23 at 8am. Fans can visit the O2 Priority website for more information.

Royal Blood UK tour ticket prices

Gigs and Tours has confirmed how much tickets will cost for Royal Blood's 2024 UK tour. General admission tickets for all concerts are priced at £42.50 (excluding fees). Pre-sale ticket prices may differ.