17th Dec 2024
Sam Fender has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concerts in Newcastle and Glasgow, citing health issues.

The North Shields singer shared the news on social media on Tuesday afternoon, December 17, saying he was “heartbroken” by the decision. Fender, who has been one of the UK’s rising stars in recent years, explained he has “haemorrhaged” his right vocal cord after suffering from flu.

He wrote on social media X: “Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible. Today I've had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I've haemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I'm absolutely heartbroken.

Sam Fender on stage at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday, December 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.placeholder image
Sam Fender on stage at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday, December 13, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

“This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight. I've had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight I'm risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a pronged length of time until it heals.

“I've done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it's so unlucky. I'm so, so sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight. We're trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon. X”

Fender was set to appear at Glasgow OVO Hydro on Tuesday night, and was due to finish in his hometown of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne on Friday.

