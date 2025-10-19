Limp Bizkit’s bassist Sam Rivers has died age 48, the band has confirmed.

Members of the nu-metal group confirmed his death in a post on social media, calling him “not just our bass player” but “the soul in the sound.”

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced,” a spokesperson read. “His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

No cause of death has been given at the time of publication.

Rivers co-founded Limp Bizkit in 1994 alongside Fred Durst, John Otto and DJ Lethal. The band’s fusion of hip-hop and heavy rock became one of the defining sounds of the late 1990s, pushing the nu-metal movement into the mainstream.

Durst and Rivers first met while working at a Chick-fil-A, with both becoming founding members of the group.

Their albums Significant Other, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water went multi-platinum, spawning hits like Take a Look Around and Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle), which topped charts around the world.

DJ Lethal, real name Leor Dimant, said on Instagram that the band was “in shock” and asked fans to respect Rivers’ family’s privacy.

Along with his musical achievements - he won Gibson’s Best Bassist award in 2000 - Rivers was also known for his charitable work. “You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work and friendships,” DJ Lethal wrote.

Limp Bizkit released a new single, Making Love to Morgan Wallen, in September and performed at Reading Festival in August. Their last album, Still Suck, came out four years ago.

Rivers stepped away from the band in 2015 while battling liver disease caused by heavy drinking.

In Raising Hell, a 2021 book by Jon Wiederhorn, he said: “I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match.”