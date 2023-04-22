For the curious.
Sam Smith in Glasgow: why has concert been cancelled, has it been rescheduled - changes explained

Sam Smith has cancelled their show at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Sam Smith has cancelled their concert in Glasgow just hours before the show was due to begin.

The singer has been touring the country in support of their fourth studio album Gloria. They have already played shows in Sheffield, Dublin and London.

Sam Smith had been due to bring the tour to the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday (22 April) but the show has been postponed until next month. The cancellation is due to the singer and their team being hit by a “virus”.

The Gloria tour is due to arrive at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday (25 April), however no update has been issued about that concert.

Here is all you need to know about why the Sam Smith show has been cancelled and if it has been rescheduled:

Why is Sam Smith show in Glasgow cancelled?

The concert at the Ovo Hydro had been due to take place on Saturday, 22 April. However due to a “virus” in the singer’s camp, they have been forced to cancel the show this weekend.

Sam Smith performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty ImagesSam Smith performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
In an update to fans, Sam Smith wrote: “Sailors, I’m sorry to say but we have to reschedule the Glasgow show to 25 May 2023. Myself and a lot of my team have been hit by a virus that’s made us really unwell.

“I want to give you the best version of the Gloria tour and at the moment that’s not possible. It was also really important to me that we had another date to move this to straight away.

“We will celebrate Gloria together! All previous tickets are still valid for the new date.”

When has the concert been rescheduled to?

Sam Smith will play the Ovo Hydro show on Thursday, 25 May instead of the original date of Saturday, 22 April. The rearranged date is just slightly more than a month away.

Are tickets still valid?

Sam Smith confirmed in the announcement of the postponment that all tickets for the Glasgow concert will remain valid for the rearranged date in May.

