Green Man Festival: Sampha & Big Thief lead 2024 line-up - full list of artists
Green Man festival has unveiled its first line-up announcement for 2024 with Big Thief, Sampha, Jon Hopkins and Sleaford Mods topping the bill as headliners. The festival - which takes place at the Glanusk Estate in the Brecon Beacons - returns in August for its 22nd edition.
Also among the first wave of acts confirmed for the weekend are The Jesus and Mary Chain, Explosions In The Sky, Arlo Parks, This Is The Kit, Nadine Shah, Johnny Flynn, Beak, Mannequin Pussy, Sheer Mag, Metz, Lambrini Girls, JOHN, and Lynks.
First held in 2003, Green Man has grown to become the biggest festival in Wales. Welcoming over 20,000 people each year, the independent music festival is known for assembling eye-catching lineups. Previous headliners have included Kraftwerk, Bicep, Fleet Foxes and PJ Harvey.
So here's the full list of artists confirmed on Green Man Festival's lineup so far.
When is Green Man Festival 2024?
Green Man Festival is returning to Glanusk Estate, Brecon Beacons from August 15-18, 2024.
Green Man Festival 2024 lineup - full list of artists
- Big Thief
- Sampha
- Jon Hopkins
- Sleaford Mods
- The Jesus and Mary Chain
- Explosions In The Sky
- Arlo Parks
- Black Country, New Road
- Ezra Collective
- Osees
- Mount Kimbie
- Devendra Banhart
- This is the Kit
- The Mary Wallopers
- Nadine Shah
- Fat White Family
- Blonde Redhead
- Julia Holter
- Tinariwen
- Johnny Flynn
- Joy Orbison
- Omar Souleyman
- Max Cooper
- John Maus
- Hurray For The Riff Raff
- Beak>
- Bar Italia
- King Creosote
- Blondshell
- Bdrmm
- Wednesday
- Sheer Mag
- Metz
- Model/Actriz
- Ibibio Sound Machine
- Nabihah Iqbal
- Royel Otis
- Mannequin Pussy
- Lonnie Holley
- Oracle Sisters
- John Francis Flynn
- Moonchild Sanelly
- Lambrini Girls
- Sofia Kourtesis (DJ)
- Sherelle
- Loraine James
- JJUUJJUU
- The Waeve
- Pictish Trail
- One Leg One Eye
- Jess Williamson
- A. Savage
- Muireann Bradley
- Ye Vagabonds
- Personal Trainer
- Das Koolies
- Lime Garden
- Hotline TNT
- John, Lynks
- Orions Belte
- Fabiana Palladino
- N'famady Kouyaté
- Islet, Blue Bendy
- Annahstasia
- Georgia Ruth
- Fulu Miziki
- Hannah Holland
- Opus Kink
- Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog
- Tapir!
- Brown Horse
- MRCY
- Malice K
- Rachael Lavelle
- The Tubs
- Cerys Hafana
- Pys Melyn
- Marta Del Grandi
- Gillie
- Deptford Northern Soul Club
- The Social
- PRAH
- Big Special
- Borough Council
- Brown Wimpenny
- Getdown Services
- Gia Ford
- Humane The Moon
- Lemoncello
- Loose Articles
- Man/Woman/Chainsaw
- Maruja, No Windows
- The New Eves
- Shelf Lives, Slate, and Ugly.
