Green Man Festival: Sampha & Big Thief lead 2024 line-up - full list of artists

Green Man festival has unveiled its first line-up announcement for 2024 with Big Thief, Sampha, Jon Hopkins and Sleaford Mods topping the bill as headliners. The festival - which takes place at the Glanusk Estate in the Brecon Beacons - returns in August for its 22nd edition.

Also among the first wave of acts confirmed for the weekend are The Jesus and Mary Chain, Explosions In The Sky, Arlo Parks, This Is The Kit, Nadine Shah, Johnny Flynn, Beak, Mannequin Pussy, Sheer Mag, Metz, Lambrini Girls, JOHN, and Lynks.

First held in 2003, Green Man has grown to become the biggest festival in Wales. Welcoming over 20,000 people each year, the independent music festival is known for assembling eye-catching lineups. Previous headliners have included Kraftwerk, Bicep, Fleet Foxes and PJ Harvey.

So here's the full list of artists confirmed on Green Man Festival's lineup so far.

When is Green Man Festival 2024?

Green Man Festival is returning to Glanusk Estate, Brecon Beacons from August 15-18, 2024.

Green Man Festival 2024 lineup - full list of artists

Big Thief

Sampha

Jon Hopkins

Sleaford Mods

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Explosions In The Sky

Arlo Parks

Black Country, New Road

Ezra Collective

Osees

Mount Kimbie

Devendra Banhart

This is the Kit

The Mary Wallopers

Nadine Shah

Fat White Family

Blonde Redhead

Julia Holter

Tinariwen

Johnny Flynn

Joy Orbison

Omar Souleyman

Max Cooper

John Maus

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Beak>

Bar Italia

King Creosote

Blondshell

Bdrmm

