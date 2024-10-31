Huge noughties chart-toppers Scissor Sisters have announced their return with a UK reunion tour.

The ‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’ and ‘Filthy/Gorgeous’ hitmakers have announced their reunion 20 years after the release of their eponymous debut album, which reached number one in the UK. Members Jake Shears, Scott "Baby Daddy" Hoffman, and Del Marquis are all due to return, but Ana Matronic has opted not to join the reunion.

Rumours of a return for the legendary pop band swirled after the Scissor Sisters logo was spotted on venues across the UK and Ireland, including Manchester's Co-op Live Arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The band social media accounts were also updated to read ‘31.10.24’, with fans eager for the imminent announcement.

The US group, who went on hiatus in 2012, has now announced a 10-date reunion tour, visiting cities such as Glasgow, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Belfast. Shears said that the idea to reunite came after the band watched their 2007 concert DVD as pat of a livestream fundraiser for the charity Trans Lifeline.

He said: “It’s the 20th anniversary of our debut album, so it really feels like the right time to revisit all the intense excitement of that moment. I don’t think I’d seen that show since it was filmed in 2007, but we were all kind of surprised by how great it was. And chatting with fans during the screening really brought back what a special moment it was for all of us.”

Scissor Sisters UK and Ireland 2025 tour dates - ticket information

The full 2025 tour dates are:

Friday, May 16 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday, May 17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Monday, May 19 – International Centre, Bournemouth

Tuesday, May 20 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Wednesday, May 21 – Co-op Live, Manchester

Friday, May 23 – The O2, London

Saturday, May 24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sunday, May 25 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday, May 27 - SSE Arena, Belfast

Wednesday, May 28 - 3Arena, Dublin

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 8. A presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday, November 6. To take part in the pre-sale, fans must sign up via the link in the band’s Instagram bio or via Ticketmaster presale.