John Mayer is set to kick off the UK leg of his Solo Acoustic tour tonight (March 18) two concerts at London's O2 Arena. The legendary singer-songwriter will be performing all his hits such as 'Waiting on the World to Change' and 'Your Body is a Wonderland'.

John Mayer is a seven-time Grammy award-winning artist who has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, during an illustrious career which spans 25 years. In 2021, Mayer released his eighth studio album, Sob Rock, which includes standout singles such as 'I Guess I Just Feel Like' and 'Carry Me Away'.

Mayer returns to the iconic London venue for the first time since 2019. He's performed several times at the O2 arena over the years, including for his Born And Raised shows in 2013-2014, as well as his Search For Everything Tour in 2017.

So when can fans heading to see John Mayer's 2024 Solo Acoustic tour expect to see him take the stage? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the John Mayer concert in London?

John Mayer is performing at London's O2 Arena on Monday, March 18 and Tuesday, March 19 2024.

When do doors open for John Mayer's concert in London?

Doors will open at 6:30pm for both of John Mayer's concerts at London's O2 Arena.

What time does the John Mayer concert start?

The concert will start around 7:45pm when rising star Madison Cunningham takes to the stage as Mayer's support act. Fans can then expect Mayer to perform around 8:30pm across both days.

John Mayer London O2 arena set length