Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weekend one of Coachella 2024 certainly raised a lot of talking points last weekend; did you spot Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “vibing” to Bleachers? Were you one of those who felt that Damon Albarn and Blur didn’t really want to be there? Or were you one of the unfortunate people who caught Grimes’ “technical difficulty” laden set?

Hopefully, for a couple of those who performed last weekend, any gremlins in the machine (we’re looking at you Grimes, once again) have been sorted as revellers prepare for the second weekend of Coachella, with a slight tweak to last weekend’s lineup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That comes in the form of highly influential hip-hop artist Kid Cudi, who is set to perform on the Sahara stage on Sunday evening. Other than that amendment, it’s the same lineup but hopefully with those wrinkles from their initial sets ironed out.

Coachella Festival 2024 - Weekend Two set times (correct as of April 17 2024)

All times listed in PDT

Friday April 19 2024

Lana Del Rey (11:20, Coachella Stage)

Peso Pluma (9:05, Coachella Stage)

Lil Uzi Vert (7:35, Coachella Stage)

Sabrina Carpenter (6:00, Coachella Stage)

Young Miko (4:45, Coachella Stage)

Jacqk Glam (3:40, Coachella Stage)

Justice (10:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Everything Always (8:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Deftones (6:45, Outdoor Theatre)

L’Impératrice (5:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Spiñorita (4:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Son Rompe Pera (10:20, Sonora)

Clown Core (9:05, Sonora)

Black Country, New Road (8:00, Sonora)

Eartheater (5:55, Sonora)

The Beths (4:50, Sonora)

Late Night Drive Home (3:50, Sonora)

Narrow Head (2:50, Sonora)

Upchuck (2:00, Sonora)

Jim Smith (1:00, Sonora)

Suki Waterhouse (10:30, Gobi)

Chlöe (9:15, Gobi)

Neil Frances (8:00, Gobi)

Brittany Howard (6:45, Gobi)

Chappell Roan (5:30, Gobi)

Sid Sriram (4:20, Gobi)

Kokoroko (3:10, Gobi)

Cimafunk (2:00, Gobi)

Anti Up (11:15, Mojave)

Hatsune Miku (9:50, Mojave)

Yoasobi (8:20, Mojave)

Tinashe (6:55, Mojave)

Faye Webster (5:40, Mojave)

The Japanese House (4:30, Mojave)

Mall Grab (3:15, Mojave)

Daysonmarket. (2:10, Mojave)

Steve Angello (12:00 a.m., Sahara)

Ateez (10:45, Sahara)

Peggy Gou (9:15, Sahara)

Bizarrap (7:45, Sahara)

Skepta (6:30, Sahara)

Ken Carson (5:20, Sahara)

Cloonee (4:00, Sahara)

Skin on Skin (3:00, Sahara)

Val Fleury (2:00, Sahara)

Gorgon City (11:15, Yuma)

Adriatique (9:45, Yuma)

Anotr (8:15, Yuma)

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch (6:45, Yuma)

Blond:ish (5:30, Yuma)

Innellea (4:15, Yuma)

Miss Monique (3:00, Yuma)

Ben Sterling (2:00, Yuma)

Keyspan (1:00, Yuma)

Rüfüs du Sol (DJ set) (7:15, Quasar)

Adam Ten x Mita Gami (5:00, Quasar)

Saturday April 20 2024

Tyler, the Creator (11:40, Coachella Stage)

No Doubt (9:25, Coachella Stage)

Blur (7:40, Coachella Stage)

Sublime (6:05, Coachella Stage)

Santa Fe Klan (4:45, Coachella Stage)

Record Safari (3:45, Coachella Stage)

Gesaffelstein (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Jungle (8:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Jon Batiste (7:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Blxst (6:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Juicewon (5:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Brutalismus 3000 (9:15, Sonora)

Bar Italia (8:15, Sonora)

The Red Pears (7:15, Sonora)

Depresión Sonora (6:15, Sonora)

The Adicts (5:05, Sonora)

The Aquabats (3:55, Sonora)

Girl Utra (2:55, Sonora)

Militarie Gun (2:00, Sonora)

Buster Jarvis (1:00, Sonora)

Orbital (11:40, Gobi)

Kevin Kaarl (10:25, Gobi)

Saint Levant (9:15, Gobi)

Oneohtrix Point Never (8:00, Gobi)

Palace (6:45, Gobi)

The Last Dinner Party (5:30, Gobi)

Thuy (4:20, Gobi)

Young Fathers (3:10, Gobi)

Erika de Casier (2:05, Gobi)

The Drums (10:45, Mojave)

Coi Leray (9:50, Mojave)

Charlotte de Witte (8:05, Mojave)

Bleachers (6:50, Mojave)

Kevin Abstract (5:25, Mojave)

Raye (4:10, Mojave)

Kenya Grace (3:05, Mojave)

Minimize (2:00, Mojave)

Dom Dolla (11:55, Sahara)

Le Sserafim (10:50, Sahara)

Isoknock (9:30, Sahara)

Ice Spice (8:30, Sahara)

Grimes (7:10, Sahara)

Purple Disco Machine (5:40, Sahara)

Destroy Lonely (4:30, Sahara)

Starrza (3:10, Sahara)

Venessa Miachels (2:00, Sahara)

The Blessed Madonna (11:00, Yuma)

Patrick Mason (9:30, Yuma)

Reinier Zonneveld (8:00, Yuma)

Âme x Marcel Dettmann (6:45, Yuma)

Will Clarke (5:30, Yuma)

Rebūke (4:15, Yuma)

Mahmut Orhan (3:00, Yuma)

Maz (2:00, Yuma)

Kimonos (1:00, Yuma)

Eric Prydz x Anyma (5:00, Quasar)

Sunday April 21 2024

Doja Cat (10:25, Coachella Stage)

J Balvin (8:15, Coachella Stage)

Bebe Rexha (6:50, Coachella Stage)

Carin León (5:25, Coachella Stage)

YG Marley (4:05, Coachella Stage)

Ludmilla (2:05, Coachella Stage)

Jhené Aiko (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Khruangbin (7:50, Outdoor Theatre)

The Rose (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Reneé Rapp (5:05 Outdoor Theatre)

Jeremiah Red (3:55 Outdoor Theatre)

Boy Harsher (9:20, Sonora)

Mandy, Indiana (8:15, Sonora)

Latin Mafia (7:05, Sonora)

Eddie Zucko (6:05, Sonora)

Hermanos Gutiérrez (4:50, Sonora)

Feeble Little Horse (3:55, Sonora)

Bb Trickz (3:00, Sonora)

Jjuujjuu (1:55, Sonora)

DJ Jon (1:00, Sonora)

Atarashii Gakko! (9:40, Gobi)

Barry Can’t Swim (8:20, Gobi)

Two Shell (7:00, Gobi)

Olivia Dean (5:50, Gobi)

Jockstrap (4:40, Gobi)

Mdou Moctar (3:30, Gobi)

Saya W (2:15, Gobi)

Bicep (10:40, Mojave)

Lil Yachty (9:20, Mojave)

Tems (8:10, Mojave)

Victoria Monét (6:55, Mojave)

Skream (5:30, Mojave)

Taking Back Sunday (4:20, Mojave)

Flo (3:05, Mojave)

Savvy Lo (2:00, Mojave)

John Summit (10:55, Sahara)

DJ Snake (9:15, Sahara)

Anyma (7:45, Sahara)

Nav (6:20, Sahara)

Kid Cudi (5:10, Sahara)

Spinall (4:00, Sahara)

Tita Lau (3:00, Sahara)

Canyon Cody (2:00, Sahara)

Artbat (10:30, Yuma)

Folamour (9:00, Yuma)

Carlita (7:30, Yuma)

Adam Ten x Mita Gami (6:00, Yuma)

Eli & Fur (4:30, Yuma)

Flight Facilities (3:00, Yuma)

DJ Seinfeld (2:00, Yuma)

Joplyn (1:00, Yuma)

Diplo x Mau P (6:15, Quasar)

Blond-ish (4:00, Quasar)

How can I watch Coachella Festival 2024 at home?

Coachella festival will be streamed live on YouTube through the official Coachella YouTube channel. All six stages of the festival will have their own live feed. You can click on any of the embedded players below to watch the

In addition, the channel will also repeat the livestream line-up from each day after the final set of the night. The re-run will continue to play until the next day's livestream starts. Festival highlights will also be available on demand.

For the first time, a multi-view feature will also be introduced, allowing viewers to watch up to four stage performances at once via the YouTube app. Viewers can monitor each act and select audio from one at a time.