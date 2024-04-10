Have you wished your brother or sister a happy Siblings Day today? Perhaps not if you’re in the United Kingdom, but in North America, the day honours the relationship of brothers and sisters of all ages and is recognised now in 49 states after governors started officially issuing proclamations to recognize Siblings Day since 1998.

Those of us fortunate to have a sibling will reveal that despite rivalries, spats and the usual trappings of having a younger or older sibling, most of the time there’s no one else they’d rather have for a brother or sister. But in the case of some of our musicians on this list, perhaps that statement doesn’t apply to everyone - we’re almost looking at you, Gallagher brothers.

So while you rush out to find a last-minute card to bestow on your beloved siblings, NationalWorld takes a look at some of our favourite, if not sometimes infamous, siblings in music.

1 . The Jacksons Perhaps the most iconic family in music history, The Jackson 5 initially consisted of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson. Michael, of course, went on to become one of the most legendary figures in pop music.

2 . Liam and Noel Gallagher (Oasis) The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, were the core of this iconic Britpop band. Their tumultuous relationship was as much a part of their legacy as their anthems like "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger."

3 . The Bee Gees Brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, known collectively as The Bee Gees, were instrumental in defining the disco era with hits like "Stayin' Alive" and "How Deep Is Your Love."

4 . HAIM Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, the sisters behind Haim, blend contemporary pop with classic rock and folk influences, gaining critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Not pictured is the fourth "HAIM Sister" - Taylor Swift.