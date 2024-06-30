Sick of It All vocalist Lou Koller diagnosed with tumour as band forced to cancel European tour | Getty Images

Singer Lou Koller took to Instagram to reveal the reason behind the band having to cancel their tour.

Frontman Lou Koller revealed that the reason why he had to ‘set the record straight’ and said that “The reason its cancelled is that they found a tumor in my oesophagus that goes into my stomach and I’ll have to be getting treatment all summer… of course, with full support of the band,” He went on to say that “As soon as they heard it, they were, like, ‘Forget the tour. Just get healthy.’ We’re not happy about it, seriously but like I said, they’re all behind me staying home and us staying home.”

Lou Koller also said on Instagram that “Sorry to all our fans and friends but sometimes life blindsides you like that. Thanks for your support! Take care of each other!! Play so Sick Of It All loud!”

Following his video on Instagram, fans have been quick to share their thoughts.

One said: “100% the right decision. Wishing you all the very best mate. Take care ❤️ whilst another said: 🙌❤️ “Health first stay strong 💪🏻”

Lou Koller and Sick of It All’s tour in Europe was due to kick off on 4 July in the Czech Republic and all dates have now been cancelled. Lou formed the band along with his brother Pete Koller and drummer Armand Majidi in New York in 1986. Rolling Stone reported that “At a time when the hardcore punk scene in the city was dwindling, the group issued its debut, Blood, Sweat and No Tears, in 1989 and, through constant touring, became one of the most prominent and visible New York Hardcore bands.”