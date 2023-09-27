Sinead O’Connor’s unreleased ‘The Magdaele Song’ has been premiered in the final episode of BBC’s ‘The Woman in the Wall’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the late Sinead O’Connor’s songs has been revealed overnight, as the BBC’s drama ‘The Woman in the Wall,’ based around Ireland’s Magdalene laundries, reached its conclusion.

“The Magdalene Song” brings O’Connor’s solo vocal to trace the pain of a mother who has lost a child, before, in a final orchestrated flourish, it celebrates a determination to survive. The song marks the first unreleased track from the Irish singer, who died in July this year and is a fitting song given the content matter ‘The Woman in the Wall’ covered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for her outspoken commentary on religion, in particular the Catholic church, O’Connor was said to have sanctioned the track before the series even started filming after learning the BBC drama would present to viewers the cruel regimes prevalent in Ireland’s Catholic church-run homes for unmarried pregnant girls and women.

Speaking to The Guardian, David Holmes, the Belfast musician who produced O’Connor’s music in her final years, gave his description of the song ahead of the final episode of ‘The Woman in the Wall’ - “The first half of the track is completely heartbreaking, and the second half is pure defiance. I stripped the song away to just Sinéad’s voice and then let the full power come in for the second half.”

“In the lyrics, Sinéad was trying to say, I think, that though she’d been through great turmoil, it would not stop her being who she wanted to be,” he continued. “She never really spoke about the meaning of her songs. She used to joke that she would often tell people that her songs were about something completely different to what they were about.”

“It’s incredible how the meaning of the song came together with this story It was just meant to be. There’s a certain magic when you bring music to an emotive story”

Will The Magdalene Song get released as a single?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There has been no official word if Sinead O’Connor’s final song will be released as a single, or if it could be included in a posthumous collection of other songs that she recorded but did not release before her death.