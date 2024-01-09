Sinéad O’Connor & Shane MacGowan Carnegie Hall 2024: When is tribute concert? - lineup & how to get tickets
Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power and David Gray are some of the names confirmed for Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan's tribute concert
A tribute concert has been confirmed for the late Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan set to be held at New York's Carnegie Hall. The Irish legends, who passed away last year, will be honoured by a lineup of artists featuring Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, David Gray and more.
The Nothing Compares 2 U singer passed away on July 26 2023, aged 56, while the Pogues singer died on November 30 2023, aged 65. On August 8, fans lit candles and placed tributes outside O’Connor's previous house in Bray, Co Wicklow.
Proceeds from the one-night-only concert - which takes place later this year - will go to charity. Here's everything you need to know including the full lineup for Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall and how to get tickets.
When is Sinéad O'Connor & Shane MacGowan tribute concert?
The gig, entitled Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall, will take place on March 20 2024 at New York's Carnegie Hall. The tribute concert will take place around St. Patrick's Day in honour of the Irish icons.
Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall 2024 lineup
A wave of artists have been announced for Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan's tribute concert. Here's the full lineup of artists confirmed so far for Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall:
- Amanda Palmer
- Bettye Lavette
- Cat Power
- David Gray
- Dropkick Murphys
- Eugene Hutz
- Glen Hansard
- Julia Cumming
- Kat Edmonson
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- The Mountain Goats
How to get tickets for Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall 2024
General sale tickets will go on sale on January 22 via the City Winery website. In the meantime, fans can purchase VIP tickets, which are on sale now and priced between $300 and $20,000.
