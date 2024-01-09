Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power and David Gray are some of the names confirmed for Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan's tribute concert

Sinead O'Connor & Shane MacGowan Carnegie Hall 2024: When is tribute concert, full lineup & how to get tickets

A tribute concert has been confirmed for the late Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan set to be held at New York's Carnegie Hall. The Irish legends, who passed away last year, will be honoured by a lineup of artists featuring Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, David Gray and more.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer passed away on July 26 2023, aged 56, while the Pogues singer died on November 30 2023, aged 65. On August 8, fans lit candles and placed tributes outside O’Connor's previous house in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proceeds from the one-night-only concert - which takes place later this year - will go to charity. Here's everything you need to know including the full lineup for Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall and how to get tickets.

When is Sinéad O'Connor & Shane MacGowan tribute concert?

The gig, entitled Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall, will take place on March 20 2024 at New York's Carnegie Hall. The tribute concert will take place around St. Patrick's Day in honour of the Irish icons.

Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall 2024 lineup

A wave of artists have been announced for Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan's tribute concert. Here's the full lineup of artists confirmed so far for Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall:

Amanda Palmer

Bettye Lavette

Cat Power

David Gray

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Hutz

Glen Hansard

Julia Cumming

Kat Edmonson

Resistance Revival Chorus

The Mountain Goats

How to get tickets for Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall 2024