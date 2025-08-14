Brazilian singer Luna Alves had performed at a gig alongside her husband Guilherme Schreiner before suddenly dying.

Tributes have been paid to Brazilian singer Luna Alves who tragically died hours after performing at a gig, she was only 39 years old. One fan took to her Instagram and said: “You will always be in our hearts, people don’t die, they just move to another place, and here they leave their legacy! Forever Eternal @lunaalvescantora.”

Guilherme Schreiner, the husband of Luna Alves, told Brazilian news outlet G1 that” I went to bed at 1:40 a.m., and she was doing great. We started watching videos and then went to sleep.”

Guilherme went on to say that “Around 5:10 a.m., I heard her feeling unwell in bed and got up to call emergency services. The doctor stayed on the line with me, helping me. Emergency services didn't stay long, but unfortunately, they pronounced her dead.”

Singer Luna Alves, 39, tragically drops dead hours after live performance. Photo: lunaalvescantora/Instagram | Photo: lunaalvescantora/Instagram

Luna Alves had been married to Guilherme Schreiner for three and half years and she had two daughters, 9 and 19 from a previous relationship. Her eldest daughter Maria Queiroz posted on her Instagram and wrote: '” love you forever, mom. My Lucinha.”

Guilherme Schreiner said: "I lost a woman, I lost a partner. I just ask God for strength to be able to carry on. I love you ❤️🙏🏼🖤.” The wake and burial for Luna Alves took place on Monday August 11.

Fans have also taken to Luna Alves’s Facebook page and one fan said: “Another little star who will sing in the sky. My condolences to the family,” whilst another said: “Rest in peace Cousin, heaven will now be partying with your sweet songs! May God comfort the Uncle, his beautiful daughters, his brothers and all who loved her!”

According to Brazilian outlet G1, Luna Alves suffered a heart attack in her apartment hours after performing at a gig. She passed away in Cuiabá, a city in Brazil.