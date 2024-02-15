Sir Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck reignite long-running 'feud'

Engelbert Humperdinck has confirmed his 'feud' with Sir Tom Jones is still ongoing after the former labelmates reportedly fell out in the 1970s. In an interview with a national newspaper, the 87-year-old singer said 'the only person it hurts is himself' when asked about the dispute.

The duo's reported feud dates back to when they were signed to the same record label, Decca Record, more than 50 years ago. The veteran singers haven't officially confirmed when or why the 'feud' first started but they did briefly share the same manager during the 1960s.

Speaking to the Mirror this week, Humperdinck appeared to reignite the feud after suggesting it is yet to be settled. He said: "It doesn't bother me - the only person it hurts is himself.

"If you can't say anything good about someone, don't say anything."

Humperdinck was responding to a question about comments Jones had made about him in the past. In an interview with Metro in 2015, Jones, 83, described his old labelmate as a "c**t" when asked if the pair could ever reconcile in the future.

Despite this, Humperdinck claimed he attempted to bury the hatchet during the pandemic but never heard back from Sir Tom. According to Far Out, Humperdinck said: “One good thing to come out of this pandemic is that it’s brought the world together.

“There’s more kindness everywhere. In that context, a silly grudge seems so petty somehow. And I want to say that I’m sure Tom feels that, too. I’d love it if we could finally mend that broken bridge. I certainly respect his ­talent."

Sir Tom Jones (left) and Engelbert Humperdinck (right) with their manager Gordon Mills, in 1969.

He added: “I think he’s one of the greatest singers the world has known. I do admire him very much. It seems such a shame. It doesn’t have to be like this.

“I was devastated when I heard she’d [Jones’ wife Linda] passed [in 2016]. I sent my condolences to Tom. Sadly, he didn’t respond.”