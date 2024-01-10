Skepta Holocaust controversy: Why did UK rapper take down Gas Me Up artwork - was it antisemitic?
Skepta has removed the artwork for his upcoming single Gas Me Up as fans allege it referenced the Holocaust
Skepta has apologised and taken down the artwork for his new single Gas Me Up (Diligent) after the UK rapper received backlash from fans. The Grime star promised to be 'more mindful going forward'.
Gas Me Up is due for release on January 26, and will be the first single off Skepta's upcomng album Knife and Fork - his first album in five years. But why has Skepta taken down the artwork for Gas Me Up and why has he been accused of being anti-semitic?
Here's everything you need to know.
Why UK rapper took down Gas Me Up artwork?
Skepta removed the artwork for his upcoming single after it was criticised for evoking the Holocaust. The artwork featured people in matching coats with shaved heads, with the words “gas me up” tattooed on the head of one of them.
The imagery was interpreted as an evocation of Holocaust victims who were killed in Nazi concentration camps. Artist Gabriel Moses also helped Skepta create the single artwork.
What has Skepta said about 'Gas Me Up' artwork?
In a statement posted on social media, Skepta apologised for the artwork, acknowledging the accusations.
"I've been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80's, skinhead, football culture and it has been taken offensively by many," he said.
"I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this," he continued, adding: "I vow to be more mindful going forward."
The rapper decided to share images from the mood board he compiled which show's what inspired the single's artwork. He added: "After some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.
“So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board for the 1980’s UK story for my album Knife & Fork. Gas Me Up (Diligent) will be out January 26th as planned.”
