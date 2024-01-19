Skepta has confirmed the next wave of artists for his Big Smoke Festival in London including the Streets, Mahalia and JME

Big Smoke Festival - a new music event in London curated by Skepta - has confirmed the next wave of artists to join the lineup. The Streets, Mahalia and JME are set to headline the inaugural festival, alongside a host of other names featured on the bill.

Back in November, the 41-year-old grime artist confirmed he will be hosting and headlining his first one-day music festival for Summer 2024. Big Smoke Festival - named after Skepta's management, brand partnerships and consultancy company - is set to take place at Crystal Palace Park in London.

But who else has been confirmed for Skepta's Big Smoke Festival lineup, here's everything you need to know.

Who is performing at Skepta's Big Smoke Festival 2024?

Skepta, JME, Mahalia & The Streets will headline the inaugural Big Smoke Festival. Joining them will be acts such as Lancey, Flowdan & Loco Dice. Here's the full lineup so far for Big Smoke Festival 2024:

Big Smoke Stage

Skepta

The Streets

Mahalia

JME

Lancey

K-Trap

Odumodublvck

Frisco

Flowdan

Sir Spyro

Infamousizak

Manga

Thafirst

Mas Tiempo Stage

Skepta

Loco Dice

Uncle Waffles

Syreeta

Jammer

Honeyluv

Kitty Amor

Ossie

The Menendez Brothers

When is Big Smoke Festival 2024?