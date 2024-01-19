Skepta Big Smoke Festival 2024: Full lineup of artists including The Streets, Mahalia & JME
Skepta has confirmed the next wave of artists for his Big Smoke Festival in London including the Streets, Mahalia and JME
Big Smoke Festival - a new music event in London curated by Skepta - has confirmed the next wave of artists to join the lineup. The Streets, Mahalia and JME are set to headline the inaugural festival, alongside a host of other names featured on the bill.
Back in November, the 41-year-old grime artist confirmed he will be hosting and headlining his first one-day music festival for Summer 2024. Big Smoke Festival - named after Skepta's management, brand partnerships and consultancy company - is set to take place at Crystal Palace Park in London.
But who else has been confirmed for Skepta's Big Smoke Festival lineup, here's everything you need to know.
Who is performing at Skepta's Big Smoke Festival 2024?
Skepta, JME, Mahalia & The Streets will headline the inaugural Big Smoke Festival. Joining them will be acts such as Lancey, Flowdan & Loco Dice. Here's the full lineup so far for Big Smoke Festival 2024:
Big Smoke Stage
- Skepta
- The Streets
- Mahalia
- JME
- Lancey
- K-Trap
- Odumodublvck
- Frisco
- Flowdan
- Sir Spyro
- Infamousizak
- Manga
- Thafirst
Mas Tiempo Stage
- Skepta
- Loco Dice
- Uncle Waffles
- Syreeta
- Jammer
- Honeyluv
- Kitty Amor
- Ossie
- The Menendez Brothers
When is Big Smoke Festival 2024?
Skepta's Big Smoke Festival is confirmed to take place on Saturday, July 6 2024 at Crystal Palace Park.
