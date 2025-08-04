Soulja Boy arrested for possessing firearm during Los Angeles traffic stop
Soulja Boy - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - was a passenger in a car stopped in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the LAPD said.
"A passenger was detained and police arrested DeAndre Cortez Way for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm,” their statement said.
Police have not explained why the traffic stop was made.
The 35-year-old was booked into jail in the LAPD's Wilshire Division after 6am. It is not known if he has been released.
Soulja Boy is yet to publicly comment on the incident.
