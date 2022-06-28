The new mode will apparently judge the singing ability of users

Music streaming service Spotify is rumoured to be launching a karaoke mode which will allow users to sing along to their favourite songs easier.

Many users are still having to wait for the function to be enabled on their accounts, but those who have it say that not only does the new mode provide people with the lyrics to top music , but even judges how well they are singing.

So, what else will Spotify karaoke mode provide for users and when can people expect it to be enabled on their account?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Spotify karaoke mode?

The mode gives users the option to sing along to the music they are listening to by displaying the lyrics on their device screen.

The app also reportedly listens to the user’s singing and gives them feedback on it too.

How does Spotify karaoke mode work?

The mode allows users to sing along to tracks easier, by lowering the volume on the original vocals.

They also show the user lyrics on their device so people can ensure they are signing along with the correct words.

The mode also appears to judge the singing ability of the people who use it. Those who already have the feature say that when a song finishes they get a score out of 100, presumably based on how well they were able to sing along.

Users have reported that the app had told them they were “80% accurate” in singing along, and were told that they were “on the road to become famous”.

When will I get Spotify karaoke?

The mode appears to only be a test at the moment, and that means that some people may get it enabled on their account while others may not see it at all.

There appears to be no way for users to ensure they get access to the feature unfortunately, it seems they can only keep checking and updating their app.

What has Spotify said about the new mode?

Spotify has not given any detailed information about the feature, or its rollout.

In a statement given to The Independent , the company indicated that the feature may not be rolled out at all.

A spokesperson said: “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience.

“Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings.

“We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

How did Spotify users respond to the new mode?

Spotify users took to Twitter to express their frustration at not yet having the mode enabled on their account.

One said: “Me still waiting for Spotify karaoke update.”

Another said: “Where’s my karaoke feature @Spotify”

Other users, however, do appear to have the mode.

One said: “Me blaming my phone’s mic when i get a 0% on spotify karaoke.”

Another said: “Spotify’s karaoke HAS to be the best thing in a while.”