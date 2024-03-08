Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Lawrence, a singer who found fame as half of the duo Steve and Eydie, has died at the age of 88, a spokesperson for his family confirmed. Lawrence passed away at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (March 7) due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

A statement from Steve's son David reads: "My dad was an inspiration to so many people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife."

"I am so lucky to have had him as a father and so proud to be his son, he added". "My hope is that his contributions to the entertainment industry will be remembered for many years to come."

Lawrence shared the news of his battle with Alzheimer's in 2019, and confirmed he had put an end to his touring career to focus on his recovery.

The singer saw success in the 50s and 60s as part of an iconic pop group with his wife Eydie Gorme, whom he married in 1957. During their illustrious career, the pair two won two Emmys and a Grammy Award. In the 1990s, the pair accompanied Frank Sinatra on one of his final tours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Eydie died in 2013, Steve released a statement paying tribute to his late wife. The statement read: "Eydie has been my partner on stage and in life for more than 55 years. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her and even more the first time I heard her sing.

The singer saw success in the 50s and 60s as part of an iconic pop group with his wife Eydie Gorme, whom he married in 1957

"While my personal loss is unimaginable, the world has lost one of the greatest pop vocalists of all time."

As a solo artist, Lawrence had 33 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100. His biggest hit, “Go Away Little Girl”, reached the top of the chart in 1962. Outside of music, Steve frequently appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and starred in the hit sitcom, 'The Nanny'.

Amongst his many roles in films and television, Lawrence has acting credits for the 'The Blues Brothers', the 1980 original and its sequel in 1998, Gary McBride's 'Stand Up and Be Counted' and 1984's 'The Lonely Guy'.