It’s been another champagne week for K-Pop in the United States, with Stray Kids equalling a record by Taylor Swift and aespa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simultaneously, aespa's new mini album, also titled "Drama," made an impressive debut at No. 33 on the Billboard 200. This marks their fourth album to enter the chart, following "Savage," "Girls," and "MY WORLD." That means that aespa has now become the fastest K-pop girl group to achieve four top 40 albums on the Billboard 200, accomplishing this milestone just three years after their debut. They are the second K-pop girl group overall, after BLACKPINK, to enter the top 40 of the Billboard 200 with their first four albums.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, "Drama" debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's World Albums chart, No. 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart, and No. 12 on the Tastemaker Albums chart for the week. To cap it off, aespa re-entered Billboard's Artist 100 at No. 34, marking their 11th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids make history as the first fourth-generation K-Pop group to enter the Billboard charts with their latest single, “LALALALA.” This marks a historic achievement for Stray Kids as they make their debut entry on the Hot 100 chart, becoming the second Korean boy group to achieve this feat after BTS. The single also secured an impressive position on Billboard's Global 200 chart, claiming the 10th spot, and ranking 6th on the Global Excl. U.S. chart for the charts dated November 25.

Stray Kids (Credit: JYP)

Billboard had previously revealed that Stray Kids' mini album, "ROCK-STAR," debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making it their fourth consecutive album to claim the top spot, following "ODDINARY," "MAXIDENT," and "5-STAR." That means that Stray Kids are the first artist in 16 years to have all four of their initial chart entries debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and they are the first K-pop artist to achieve this feat.