Shaggy-haired, in jeans and tracksuits, you could have mistaken Super Furry Animals for any 90s Britpop band if you saw them walking down the road.

But as soon as you heard a note of their music you knew you were in a different world - of pop, punk, psychedelia, electronica - and some of the most out-there lyrical concepts this side of the Pixies.

Now, the Super Furries have announced they are reforming with a tour next summer, with their first shows in 10 years - and as one of the most cherished and underrated bands of the 90s and noughties this is news to be treasured.

The Supacabra tour starts in Dublin on May 6 and includes dates in Glasgow, Llandudno, Manchester and London and a homecoming gig at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on May 16, and tickets go on general sale on Friday.

Here, in no particular order, are the songs you should try:

God! Show Me Magic

Zooming guitars, honky-tonk piano and two minutes of mayhem as Gruff Rhys sings (probably, it’s never entirely clear) from the perspective of an atheist who has ended up in heaven and wants to see what god can do. It was most people’s introduction to the Super Furries and it’s a belter.

Fuzzy Birds

Debut album Fuzzy Logic’s second track, a melodic, swinging midpacer, is an ode from the singer to a hamster. He thinks he can harness the rodent’s running around in the wheel to generate electricity, making it the “battery incarnate”. The chorus is the hamster’s reply.

Ice Hockey Hair

The 90s indie version of Bohemian Rhapsody, a multi-parted song featuring a woman with a mullet (the ice hockey hair of the title). Rhys has previously said that the narrator of the song has sunk so low he’s reduced to asking people with bad hair for advice - have to admit I can’t see that interpretation but it’s a great track.

Hermann ❤s Pauline

A bonkers tale about Albert Einstein’s parents, which also features Marie Curie and a joke about her being “French bred”. Inspired by the kind of obscure biographies found on sale at petrol stations “Down the 24-hour garage, or any service station / I lead my life in a quest for information”, it rattles along.

Foxy Music

Originally the B-side to the International Language of Screaming (itself a fine and catchy song), this shaggy dog story about the perils of having red hair in the countryside is not only laugh-out-loud funny the first time you hear it but also an excellent tune.

Run! Christian, Run!

Inspired by Christian mass suicides, a slow and very melodic track. Paul McCartney released an album called Run, Devil Run two years earlier, and on Receptacle for the Respectable - like this one on the album Rings Around the World he features while chewing carrots and celery.

Venus and Serena

Apparently - although this one does tally with the lyrics - the story of a child raised by wolves and later adopted by human parents, who struggles to communicate with other people and instead bonds much better with his pet turtles, Venus and Serena. A great melody, with overlaid vocals that build and build.

Slow Life

Another from the Phantom Power LP, this used to close their live shows for a while in a storm of chaos and is a storming melange of bleepy bits, loud guitars, an almost funky bassline and quiet bits. It might be about the pressures of staying alive in a mean capitalist society and in a world that contains misery, or it might not.

Cabin Fever

Closing 2005’s Love Kraft album, this piano and string-led ballad is almost unbearably pretty and delicate - and lyrically speaks directly and unironically of a friendship reunited. Emotional and touching.

The Man Don’t Give a ****

A wide-ranging protest song - it quietly rails against “out of focus ideology / Keep the masses from majority” - that kicks off in general terms about people’s mistreatment by politicians and people in authority. It’s not describing a bloke who doesn’t care, it’s very much aimed at The Man. More importantly, it’s an absolute zinger of a track that ends as a stomping, sweary juggernaut. It was another regular set closer.