Take That: Local Scottish singer steps in to support pop legends after Olly Murs drops out of Glasgow show
A local singer playing in a hotel bar has found himself in the spotlight - after he was asked to open for 90s pop sensations Take That at a Glasgow show.
British singer Olly Murs, of X Factor fame, has been supporting Take That on their This Life tour, but was forced to cancel his act at the OVO Hydro in Scotland after becoming stuck at London Heathrow airport. Up and coming Glaswegian singer Daniel Rooney had been playing a gig at a Radisson RED hotel nearby, the Daily Mail reports, when he was scouted and recommended as a replacement opener.
Rooney was given just 30 minutes to get to get to the venue, but the gamble paid off - with the crowd at the sell-out show seemingly thrilled by the Cambuslang local. They reportedly sang along as he played covers of popular songs, including 70s hit Stuck in the Middle With You.
In an Instagram story, Rooney wrote: “What a crazy night. Hardly slept, still on a high from last night. Thanks to everyone’s lovely messages... and all the support so far.” He also thanked Take That for “calming me down” before the show. Take That member Gary Barlow also took to Instagram to thank the aspiring singer, posting to his story: “This young man saved the day”.
Meanwhile Murs posted on X - formerly know as Twitter - that he had stuck been at London Heathrow airport from 11am ahead of his Friday evening performance. But after “several delays” and an incident with a cabin crew member, his British Airways flight was cancelled.
“So sorry to everyone at the @takethat show tonight in Glasgow, unfortunately I won’t be there,” the 39-year-old said. “Don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig before, am so annoyed! But am now in a car heading up for our six-hour journey for the Saturday and Sundays show right now.”
Murs updated fans throughout the day via his Instagram story, PA reports, sharing a video from inside the plane which was “stuck on the runway” before exiting and attempting to board another flight. “Honestly, you couldn’t write this day,” he later wrote. “One of the ladies, one of the cabin crew has fallen over and hurt herself which, I hope she’s okay, but basically it has further delayed our flight. So we’re waiting for someone to come in to replace her.”
He described the wait as “so frustrating”, before announcing the flight and his show had been cancelled. “I’m extremely gutted, I don’t think I’ve ever missed a gig that I can recall, especially of this magnitude.”
