Take That tour announcement: Band to resurrect The Circus tour from 2009 in summer 2026 - full list of stadium dates, when tickets are on sale
Take That have announced 11 shows as part of The Circus Live, which first hit the road in 2009.
At the time it was the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under five hours, and saw more than 1m fans attend across the UK and Ireland. Now the band has revealed a series of dates for the summer of 2026.
The band said: The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”
The band have said that they will perform the same set list as the 2009 gigs.
Take That Circus Live tour full list of dates
- Friday, May 29 - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
- Friday, June 5 - Coventry Building Society Arena
- Saturday, June 6 - Coventry Building Society Arena
- Tuesday, June 9 - Sunderland Stadium of Light
- Friday, June 12 - Glasgow Hampden Park
- Tuesday, June 16 - Cardiff Principality Stadium
- Friday, June 19 - Manchester Etihad Stadium
- Saturday, June 20 - Manchester Etihad Stadium
- Friday, June 26 - London Stadium
- Saturday, June 27 - London Stadium
- Saturday, July 4 - Dublin Aviva Stadium
The Circus tour support bands
The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will return to all UK shows in 2026, alongside Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.
The Script have had six UK number one albums and have sold out shows all across the world. Their songs have been streamed more than 10bn times. Belinda Carlisle, who started as part of pioneering girl group The Go-Gos, has been in the music business for nearly four decades.
When do tickets go on sale for Take That’s Circus tour?
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 26 at 9.30am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.takethat.com
Fans can get first access to tour tickets by pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming tenth studio album, to be released late 2026, from the Take That official store here