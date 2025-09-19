One of the UK’s biggest bands is resurrecting one of its major tours for a series of stadium shows next summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take That have announced 11 shows as part of The Circus Live, which first hit the road in 2009.

At the time it was the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under five hours, and saw more than 1m fans attend across the UK and Ireland. Now the band has revealed a series of dates for the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Jason Orange of Take That perform onstage during the Circus tour at Wembley Stadium on July 1, 2009 | Getty Images

The band said: The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”

The band have said that they will perform the same set list as the 2009 gigs.

Take That Circus Live tour full list of dates

Friday, May 29 - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday, June 5 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday, June 6 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday, June 9 - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday, June 12 - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday, June 16 - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday, June 19 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 20 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday, June 26 - London Stadium

Saturday, June 27 - London Stadium

Saturday, July 4 - Dublin Aviva Stadium

The Circus tour support bands

The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will return to all UK shows in 2026, alongside Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.

The Script have had six UK number one albums and have sold out shows all across the world. Their songs have been streamed more than 10bn times. Belinda Carlisle, who started as part of pioneering girl group The Go-Gos, has been in the music business for nearly four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do tickets go on sale for Take That’s Circus tour?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 26 at 9.30am from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.takethat.com

Fans can get first access to tour tickets by pre-ordering the band’s forthcoming tenth studio album, to be released late 2026, from the Take That official store here