Actors, fellow musicians and even UK politicians are known to be Taylor Swift fans

She is today's biggest music star and undoubtedly has the world at her feet. Few can rival the popularity, fame, and appeal of Taylor Swift.

The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter is currently on her 'Eras' tour across the US. All the dates have sold-out and tickets are harder to get than gold dust.

Her show-stopping performances across the US have also attracted some big-name celebrity attendees. Many of those include celebrities and politicians from across the Atlantic in the UK.

Here's a list of the famous faces from the UK who are known to be Swifites.

Rishi Sunak

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister has just returned from a family holiday on the US west coast.

While there, the suggestion was made by his Downing Street spokesperson that Sunak had attended one of Taylor Swift's sold-out dates in Los Angeles.

When asked if Sunak was a fan, his spokesperson said: "I'm not going to guide you away from it."

Since his return, the PM has been coy about talking too much about what he got up to on holiday.

Liz Truss

Yes, Rishi Sunak isn't the only PM (former in this case of course) to enjoy some Taylor Swift.

In fact, some have even stated that Liz Truss is a superfan.

During a March 2020 debate in Parliament, Truss couldn't help but quote Taylor Swift lyrics when talking about women's equality.

She said: "In the words of the brilliant Taylor Swift in her new song, women aren't left 'running as fast as they can, wondering if they'd get there quicker if they were a man'."

The previous year, Truss even managed to snap a selfie with Swift.

Ed Sheeran

This friendship goes all the way back to 2012 when the pair first collaborated on 'Everything Has Changed'.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, with Ed Sheeran (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012)

They then toured together for Taylor's 'Red' album

It seems they have remained close ever since and Ed has even turned up for surprise performances more recently.

Emma Watson

Another UK celebrity who is a fan is Harry Potter's Emma Watson.

She was seen attending Taylor's Las Vegas show along with her ex-boyfriend Brendan Wallace.

Matty Healy

Following numerous dating rumours that have now subsided, British rocker Matty Healy is a well-known fan.

Matty Healy of The 1975

During May 2023, he made three appearances during the Eras tour as the two continued to fuel rumours of a romance.

Either way, we know Matty is a friend, to say the least.

Meghan Markle

Okay, we know she's not British. But she is, of course, a member of the British royal family.

On August 8, it was reported that Meghan went to Taylor Swift's show at the SoFi Stadium with her friend Lucy Fraser.