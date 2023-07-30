Telling news your way
Taylor Swift outfits: From Eras Tour to MTV VMAs and NYU commencement address - the singer’s most iconic looks

We’re in our Eras era and taking a look back at some of the most iconic outfits Taylor Swift has rocked throughout the years

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
3 minutes ago

As Taylor Swift’s US leg of The Eras Tour comes to a close, the countdown to her international dates officially begins. In true Swift fashion, we’re sure the ‘Anti-hero’ singer will have a number of new tricks up her sleeve for the next leg of shows, including new outfits.

Swift is known for putting on incredible shows with themed sets that fit perfectly with each of her eras, and this tour has gone above and beyond. The three hour long show gives fans the ultimate Taylor Swift experience. The show includes 44 of Taylor’s biggest hits, two of which are surprise songs that change every night, making each show unique. From the mystical house of Folklore joining the singer on the stage to the bejewelled lights hitting the stage for Midnights, the show has something for every Swiftie.

Swifties know All Too Well, the singer understands how to dominate a red carpet, and her street style has been the source of many sellouts with fashion brands across the globe. With every era of her career, Swift has been known to fill her fashion with easter eggs and hints relating to her current project or future projects.

Having honed an eagle eye, fans are now able to spot the numerous hidden messages Swift leaves in her songs, music videos and content. The use of easter eggs to communicate with fans is something that goes back as far as her first album, and Swift has called it her ‘love language’ with fans.

Taylor herself has confirmed how she uses her nail colour to foreshadow or hint at upcoming projects. While promoting her album ‘Lover’, she told Entertainment Weekly: “A specific way you can leave Easter eggs is on nails, I’m not doing it right now, I just like glitter.

She added: “But there was a specific occasion where I did a spotify vertical ideo for delicate and I painted my nails the exact colour tones that I wanted the next album to be. Some people picked up on it immediately, others picked up on it a few months down the line.”

So, let’s take a look at some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic looks through the years.

LAS VEGAS - MAY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

1. LAS VEGAS - MAY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 18: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 43rd annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

TWIN LAKES, USA - JULY 16: Singer/Songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 17th Annual Country Thunder USA music festival on July 16, 2009 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

2. TWIN LAKES, USA - JULY 16: Singer/Songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 17th Annual Country Thunder USA music festival on July 16, 2009 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

TWIN LAKES, USA - JULY 16: Singer/Songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 17th Annual Country Thunder USA music festival on July 16, 2009 in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

3. NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 27, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

4. NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West (L) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

