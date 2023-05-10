I remember your bare feet down the hallway

I remember your little laugh

Race cars on the kitchen floor, plastic dinosaurs

I love you to the moon and back

I remember your blue eyes looking into mine

Like we had our own secret club

I remember you dancing before bedtime

Then jumping on me, waking me up

I can still feel you hold my hand, little man

And even the moment I knew

You fought it hard like an army guy

Remember I leaned in and whispered to you?

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

You were my best four years

I remember the drive home when the blind hope

Turned to crying and screaming, "Why?"

Flowers pile up in the worst way, no one knows what to say

About a beautiful boy who died

And it's about to be Halloween, you could be anything

You wanted if you were still here

I remember the last day when I kissed your face

And whispered in your ear

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

Out of this curtained room

In this hospital grey, we'll just disappear

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

You were my best four years

What if I'm standing in your closet

Trying to talk to you?

And what if I kept the hand-me-downs

You won't grow into?

And what if I really thought some miracle

Would see us through?

What if the miracle was even getting

One moment with you?

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

You were my best four years

I remember your bare feet down the hallway

I love you to the moon and back