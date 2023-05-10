On top of the hundreds and thousands of people who are looking forward to reuniting with Taylor Swift over the course of her much-anticipated Eras Tour, it's the Philadelphia show that has the most heart behind it - and it might have something to do with one of the music star's most popular songs.
Scottsdale woman Maya Thompson and Swift share a decade-long bittersweet friendship and are set to rekindle at the Philly gig on 12 May. What connects the pair is a song from Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) album that released in 2021 - track number 21 titled Ronan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here is everything you need to know about the meaning behind the Swift song, including a full breakdown of its lyrics.
What is the meaning behind Taylor Swift song Ronan?
Ronan is not only the name of a Swift song but also of Ms Thompson's son who died of cancer just before his fourth birthday. The young boy had been diagnosed with Stage Four neuroblastoma, a deadly form of childhood cancer, in 2010 and battled the disease until his tragic passing just one year later on 9 May 2011.
Swift was first inspired by the heartbreaking story through a blog post that Ms Thompson posted called 'Rockstar Ronan'. This led to the former country star writing his namesake song Ronan that was originally released as a charity standalone single performed at the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2012.
Then the track caught a second wind when Swift re-recorded her 2012 album Red just two years ago as she hoped to include it. Ms Thompson immediately approved the request and was awarded writing credits as much of it was inspired by her blog post. It has since gripped the heartstrings of Swifties everywhere.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After the release of Ronan in Red (Taylor's Version), Ms Thompson wrote: "Taylor has anchored you to this world so you will never be lost, and now she has ensured you will forever be safe in a new, permanent home."
Now the mother is set to hear Swift perform her son's song in front of thousands of fans at her Eras Tour gig at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12, which is also Ronan's birthday. He would have been 16-years-old.
Ms Thompson wrote on Twitter: "This year, on Ronan's birthday, I'll be in Philadelphia attending the Era's tour thanks to Taylor Swift. This day is usually difficult for me, but I've found that giving back in some way brings me comfort.
"On this day, let us be compassionate, spicy, brave, sparkly, adventurous, and thankful for all that we have. Let us embrace our wild and free spirits, and perform a random act of kindness to brighten someone’s day. Let us celebrate the life of a little boy who should still be with us today."
Advertisement
Advertisement
She also confirmed that to mark what she calls 'Ronan's Day of Love', she would be donating to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Ronan by Taylor Swift full lyrics
Ronan by Taylor Swift
I remember your bare feet down the hallway
I remember your little laugh
Race cars on the kitchen floor, plastic dinosaurs
I love you to the moon and back
I remember your blue eyes looking into mine
Like we had our own secret club
I remember you dancing before bedtime
Then jumping on me, waking me up
I can still feel you hold my hand, little man
And even the moment I knew
You fought it hard like an army guy
Remember I leaned in and whispered to you?
Come on, baby, with me
We're gonna fly away from here
You were my best four years
I remember the drive home when the blind hope
Turned to crying and screaming, "Why?"
Flowers pile up in the worst way, no one knows what to say
About a beautiful boy who died
And it's about to be Halloween, you could be anything
You wanted if you were still here
I remember the last day when I kissed your face
And whispered in your ear
Come on, baby, with me
We're gonna fly away from here
Out of this curtained room
In this hospital grey, we'll just disappear
Come on, baby, with me
We're gonna fly away from here
You were my best four years
What if I'm standing in your closet
Trying to talk to you?
And what if I kept the hand-me-downs
You won't grow into?
And what if I really thought some miracle
Would see us through?
What if the miracle was even getting
One moment with you?
Come on, baby, with me
We're gonna fly away from here
Come on, baby, with me
We're gonna fly away from here
You were my best four years
I remember your bare feet down the hallway
I love you to the moon and back