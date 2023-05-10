For the curious.
Taylor Swift Ronan: 2012 song explained as mother of boy who inspired it to attend Eras Tour in Philly

Taylor Swift wrote the song about a longtime friend's son who died of cancer

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
1 minute ago

On top of the hundreds and thousands of people who are looking forward to reuniting with Taylor Swift over the course of her much-anticipated Eras Tour, it's the Philadelphia show that has the most heart behind it - and it might have something to do with one of the music star's most popular songs.

Scottsdale woman Maya Thompson and Swift share a decade-long bittersweet friendship and are set to rekindle at the Philly gig on 12 May. What connects the pair is a song from Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) album that released in 2021 - track number 21 titled Ronan.

Here is everything you need to know about the meaning behind the Swift song, including a full breakdown of its lyrics.

What is the meaning behind Taylor Swift song Ronan?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour gig in Philly is expected to have a lot of heart behind it - Credit: GettyTaylor Swift's Eras Tour gig in Philly is expected to have a lot of heart behind it - Credit: Getty
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour gig in Philly is expected to have a lot of heart behind it - Credit: Getty

Ronan is not only the name of a Swift song but also of Ms Thompson's son who died of cancer just before his fourth birthday. The young boy had been diagnosed with Stage Four neuroblastoma, a deadly form of childhood cancer, in 2010 and battled the disease until his tragic passing just one year later on 9 May 2011.

Swift was first inspired by the heartbreaking story through a blog post that Ms Thompson posted called 'Rockstar Ronan'. This led to the former country star writing his namesake song Ronan that was originally released as a charity standalone single performed at the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2012.

Then the track caught a second wind when Swift re-recorded her 2012 album Red just two years ago as she hoped to include it. Ms Thompson immediately approved the request and was awarded writing credits as much of it was inspired by her blog post. It has since gripped the heartstrings of Swifties everywhere.

After the release of Ronan in Red (Taylor's Version), Ms Thompson wrote: "Taylor has anchored you to this world so you will never be lost, and now she has ensured you will forever be safe in a new, permanent home."

Now the mother is set to hear Swift perform her son's song in front of thousands of fans at her Eras Tour gig at a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12, which is also Ronan's birthday. He would have been 16-years-old.

Ms Thompson wrote on Twitter: "This year, on Ronan's birthday, I'll be in Philadelphia attending the Era's tour thanks to Taylor Swift. This day is usually difficult for me, but I've found that giving back in some way brings me comfort.

"On this day, let us be compassionate, spicy, brave, sparkly, adventurous, and thankful for all that we have. Let us embrace our wild and free spirits, and perform a random act of kindness to brighten someone’s day. Let us celebrate the life of a little boy who should still be with us today."

She also confirmed that to mark what she calls 'Ronan's Day of Love', she would be donating to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Ronan by Taylor Swift full lyrics

I remember your bare feet down the hallway

I remember your little laugh

Race cars on the kitchen floor, plastic dinosaurs

I love you to the moon and back

I remember your blue eyes looking into mine

Like we had our own secret club

I remember you dancing before bedtime

Then jumping on me, waking me up

I can still feel you hold my hand, little man

And even the moment I knew

You fought it hard like an army guy

Remember I leaned in and whispered to you?

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

You were my best four years

I remember the drive home when the blind hope

Turned to crying and screaming, "Why?"

Flowers pile up in the worst way, no one knows what to say

About a beautiful boy who died

And it's about to be Halloween, you could be anything

You wanted if you were still here

I remember the last day when I kissed your face

And whispered in your ear

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

Out of this curtained room

In this hospital grey, we'll just disappear

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

You were my best four years

What if I'm standing in your closet

Trying to talk to you?

And what if I kept the hand-me-downs

You won't grow into?

And what if I really thought some miracle

Would see us through?

What if the miracle was even getting

One moment with you?

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

Come on, baby, with me

We're gonna fly away from here

You were my best four years

I remember your bare feet down the hallway

I love you to the moon and back

Ronan by Taylor Swift
