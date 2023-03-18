‘The Eras Tour’ takes fans on a whirlwind tour of the musical ‘eras’ of Swift’s nearly two-decade career.

Taylor Swift has finally kicked off her ‘The Eras Tour’ - and fans were nothing short of enchanted as she took them on a show-stopping journey through all ten of her smash-hit albums.

Her opening night in Glendale, Arizona came in the form of a three-hour long concert, featuring a whopping 44 songs - including fan-favourite ‘All Too Well Ten Minute Version’. Swift celebrated each era and genre of her career - from country, to powerhouse pop, to indie folk - and transitioned seamlessly to each one with outfit changes, brand-new sets, and shifts in tempo.

One moment she was performing vulnerable, acoustic ballads on the piano, and the next, the crowd was part of a mass sing-along as she wowed with lights, special effects, and back-up dancers. So if you’re counting down the days until you finally see Swift on tour, eagerly waiting for her to release international dates, or just wanting to re-live your concert experience, here’s a peak inside ‘The Eras Tour’.

1 . Swift opened the evening in her ‘Lover’ era - an album she never got the chance to tour due to the pandemic. She played hit songs like ‘Lover’ and ‘You Need To Calm Down’, but also surprised fans with tunes she had never played live before such as ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’.

2 . The first outfit change of the night dazzled fans as Swift switched into performing tracks from award-winning album ‘Fearless’. Opening this segment by singing the song ‘Fearless’ live for the first time since 2012, this was the moment that the notion of ‘The Eras Tour’ - which is to delve back through the eras of Swift’s hugely successful career - truly snapped into place. It’s safe to say fans were entralled.

3 . Swift’s ninth album ‘Evermore’ got its moment in the spotlight - with five songs performed. “’Evermore’ is an album I absolutely love, despite what some of you say on TikTok,” the artist joked onstage, referencing fans who say she ‘forgot’ about the album.

4 . The music superstar donned an outfit reminiscent of her ‘Reputation’ stadium tour to delve back into that era of her career. The 33-year-old began this segment of the concert with album opener ‘Ready For It?’, surrounded by an entourage of back-up dancers.