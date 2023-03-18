Taylor Swift ‘The Eras Tour’: a peak inside opening night in Glendale, Arizona - outfits, setlist, and more
‘The Eras Tour’ takes fans on a whirlwind tour of the musical ‘eras’ of Swift’s nearly two-decade career.
Taylor Swift has finally kicked off her ‘The Eras Tour’ - and fans were nothing short of enchanted as she took them on a show-stopping journey through all ten of her smash-hit albums.
Her opening night in Glendale, Arizona came in the form of a three-hour long concert, featuring a whopping 44 songs - including fan-favourite ‘All Too Well Ten Minute Version’. Swift celebrated each era and genre of her career - from country, to powerhouse pop, to indie folk - and transitioned seamlessly to each one with outfit changes, brand-new sets, and shifts in tempo.
One moment she was performing vulnerable, acoustic ballads on the piano, and the next, the crowd was part of a mass sing-along as she wowed with lights, special effects, and back-up dancers. So if you’re counting down the days until you finally see Swift on tour, eagerly waiting for her to release international dates, or just wanting to re-live your concert experience, here’s a peak inside ‘The Eras Tour’.