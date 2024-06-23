Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday evening I was one of almost 90,000 lucky fans (including Prince William) to witness the first night of the Eras tour at Wembley Stadium.

Having only secured tickets earlier that week (after a friend miraculously bought them through resale) I had little time to prepare but boy was I excited!

One last minute trip to Claire’s Accessories to buy the last remaining friendship bracelets, face gems and body glitter, while frantically revising the Eras tour setlist on Spotify, we were ready for Wembley.

Getting to Wembley Stadium

I loved every moment of the day, EVEN getting the Tube to Wembley Park. It was incredibly sweet to see the amount of effort fans had put into their outfits and hearing people’s stories.

On my journey on the Jubilee line I saw a lot of girls in their 20s going with their Mums, I met a group of girls who had travelled from the US and saw lots of obliging Dads bringing their young kids.

The only stressful part of the day was arriving at Wembley Park to find there was limited reception so finding my friends was a challenge.

Having read so many horror stories of queues etc we were delightfully surprised at how easy it was to get into Wembley stadium to find our seats. Drinks were also surprisingly not as expensive as I thought (£7.85 for a 440ml can of Stella Artois) and (£8 for a 250 ml can of Absolut vodka Sprite) so happy days!

Hayley Williams at Wembley stadium | Getty Images

Paramore

We arrived in good time to see Paramore’s whole set which was phenomenal.

Lead singer Hayley Williams looked like the ultimate rock chick in a pair of tiny metallic shorts, an off shoulder white top and black boots. In fact the entire band is possibly collectively the most attractive group of humans I have ever seen!

Williams commanded the crowd with graceful charm and delivered a number of fan favourites including ‘The Only Exception’ and ‘Still into You’.

Being aware of her supporting act status, Williams encouraged new fans to get involved and won over the crowd with her nine-song set.

Taylor Swift opens the Eras tour at Wembley stadium | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

A nervous and anticipating energy filled the stadium at around 7.15pm as we knew what was coming. My heart was in my chest when a giant countdown clock appeared on the screen counting down Swift’s entrance.

I felt like I was having an out of body experience when a parade of orange and purple feather clad dancers marched down the catwalk into the centre of stage. Then came a familiar voice singing ‘Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince’ and she appeared like magic!

Having seen so many videos and photos of her in that exact same blue and gold sequined leotard and sparkling boots it was hard to believe that she was in fact real and I was really seeing her in the flesh.

I was overcome with a tizzy of excitement and euphoria as she launched into her incredibly polished and stunning three and a half hour set, which spanned all the eras of her illustrious career.

aylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Era-by-era

Swift kicked off her Eras tour with her album Lover. Hits included “Cruel Summer”, “The Man”, “You Need to Calm Down” and of course the title song “Lover”.

To mark the start of her Wembley gigs Swift shared her joy to be back in London recalling her first gig in the capital at the student union of King's College London.

“Of all the places to be on a Friday night during the summer in London you’ve chosen to be here with me,” she exclaimed, as though it wasn’t the hottest ticket in town.

It was remarkable to see the slickness of the performance, the swift transitions and the even speedier costume changes.

I swear to God it only took her three to five minutes for each costume change which made me panic about the prospect of ever being able to nip out to the toilet for the entire gig!

Each era had a completely different look, sound, set of costumes and stage design and the transitions were seamless.

Her Red era was an energetic, pop set with nostalgic hits like “22”,, “We are Never Getting Back Together”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”. This was followed by a 10 minute version of “All Too Well”.

For folklore/evermore Swift sits on top of a mossy cabin clad in a long red dress. Performing on a moss covered piano she sings a selection of hits from this era including “cardigan”, “champagne problems”, “marjorie” and “willow”.

It was incredible to see her transition from fast-paced dance numbers to her slower folk moments. This demonstrates Swift’s sheer range and extent of her talent.

The Tortured Poets Department section is like a full theatrical production, which sees Swift reawakened from a slumber surrounded by her dancers performing as mime artists. This section culminates in an all powerful performance of “I Can Do it With a Broken Heart”.

There was a lot of excitement for the “surprise song” section in which she performed a mashup of “Hits Different” and “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and her first ever live performance of “The Black Dog”.

LondonWorld reporter Lynn Rusk enjoying the Eras tour with friends | Lynn Rusk

As night fell on Wembley Stadium, Swift performed the Midnights era for her final section of the show. Each audience member was given a wristband with a light on arrival and it was incredible to see the entire stadium lit up by thousands of lights.

Swift performs a selection of hits from this era including “Bejeweled” which sees her and her dancers sparkling like jewels. She ends the show with “Karma” and includes a shout out to her boyfriend Travis Kelce singing "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs".

It is safe to say witnessing the Eras Tour has definitely been the highlight of my year so far. To experience the high of a concert like Taylor Swift is a sheer privilege; it's difficult to come back down to earth again.

To think that she had already performed 103 shows in 36 cities before arriving at Wembley is astounding as the sheer energy and enthusiasm she brings it feels like it's her first.

Leaving the stadium that night I knew I had witnessed something extraordinary and a moment in history. All hail Taylor Swift!

Eras tour at Wembley stadium setlist for June 21

Lover

Miss Americana and Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

Red

22

We Are Never Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

Speak Now

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

..Ready for it?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

folklore/evermore

Cardigan

Betty

Champagne Problems

August

Illicit affairs

My tears ricochet

Marjorie

Willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake it off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

Female Rage: The Musical

But Daddy I Love Him/ So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Hits Different/ Death by a Thousand Cuts

The Black Dog

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

