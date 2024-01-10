Teddy Swims tickets 2024: Entire list of tour dates, support acts & are there still tickets?
Teddy Swims is set to embark on a huge UK tour in 2024, here's everything you need to know
Teddy Swims is hitting the road in 2024 alongside his Freak Freely band for the UK and Ireland leg of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour. The Atlanta singer and songwriter has already added extra dates to the run due to overwhelming demand.
The 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour celebrates the soul star's debut LP of the same name, released in September 2023. Swim is set to play additional shows in Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester after the UK dates quickly sold out.
But are there still tickets available and what do fans heading to see Teddy Swims this summer need to know? Read on to find out more.
Teddy Swims UK Tour dates 2024
Teddy Swim's UK tour includes gigs in Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham. Here's the full list of I've Tried Everything But Therapy' tour dates:
- May 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- May 14: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- May 15: Manchester O2 Apollo
- May 16: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham
- May 18: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow
- May 23: Liverpool Olympia
- May 24: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
- May 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
- May 27: Nottingham Rock City
- May 28: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
Teddy Swims UK tour 2024 extra dates
- May 29: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
- May 31: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham
- June 1: Manchester O2 Apollo
- June 2: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Teddy Swims UK Tour 2024 support act
Teddy Swims is yet to confirm his support acts for his 2024 UK tour. However, London-based Australian musician Azure Ryder opened for him on his UK tour in 2023.
Are there still tickets for Teddy Swims' UK tour in 2024?
Yes, there are still tickets for certain dates on Teddy Swim's UK tour. However, Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour.
Additionally, fans hoping to grab tickets for the extra dates can access presale until 9am on Friday, January 12 via Live Nation. General sale tickets for the extra UK dates will be available to purchase from 10am on Friday, January 12 at the Ticketmaster website.
