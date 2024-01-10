Teddy Swims is set to embark on a huge UK tour in 2024, here's everything you need to know

Teddy Swims is hitting the road in 2024 alongside his Freak Freely band for the UK and Ireland leg of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour. The Atlanta singer and songwriter has already added extra dates to the run due to overwhelming demand.

The 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy tour celebrates the soul star's debut LP of the same name, released in September 2023. Swim is set to play additional shows in Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester after the UK dates quickly sold out.

But are there still tickets available and what do fans heading to see Teddy Swims this summer need to know? Read on to find out more.

Teddy Swims UK Tour dates 2024

Teddy Swim's UK tour includes gigs in Glasgow, Leeds and Nottingham. Here's the full list of I've Tried Everything But Therapy' tour dates:

May 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 14: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

May 15: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 16: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

May 18: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

May 23: Liverpool Olympia

May 24: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

May 25: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

May 27: Nottingham Rock City

May 28: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Teddy Swims UK tour 2024 extra dates

May 29: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

May 31: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

June 1: Manchester O2 Apollo

June 2: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Teddy Swims UK Tour 2024 support act

Teddy Swims is yet to confirm his support acts for his 2024 UK tour. However, London-based Australian musician Azure Ryder opened for him on his UK tour in 2023.

Are there still tickets for Teddy Swims' UK tour in 2024?

Yes, there are still tickets for certain dates on Teddy Swim's UK tour. However, Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour.

