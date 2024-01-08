The Who, The Chemical Brothers, Noel Gallagher and more are confirmed to perform at Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust's 2024 concerts

Teenage Cancer Trust gigs: Full information on Royal Albert Hall concerts including entire lineup & tickets

Teenage Cancer Trust is once again holding a series of fundraising concerts at Royal Albert Hall. The Who's Roger Daltrey - who has curated the lineup since 2000 - confirmed he will be stepping down after this year’s set of gigs.

This year's annual fundraising event will take place from March 18 to 24 and celebrates 24 years of star-studded lineups. Over the years, acts such as Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys and Paul McCartney have all topped the bill.

This year's lineup honours the inaugural year of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs, where Noel Gallagher, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller joined the The Who to start the run of shows. The cancer and support charity will be working with a series of guest curators from 2025 to take the music forward.

As well as musical guests, the event will feature a night of comedy. The lineup is yet to be announced but comedians such as Alan Partridge, Peter Kay, Noel Fielding have performed in the past.

Daltrey said: “The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

Kate Collins, chief executive at Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows and – more importantly than that – thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.”

Here's everything you need to know about the Teenage Cancer Trust 2024 gigs at Royal Albert Hall including the full line-up and schedule and how to get tickets.

Teenage Cancer Trust Royal Albert Hall line-up 2024

Monday March 18 - The Who with Orchestra and special guests Squeeze

Tuesday March 19 - Evening Of Comedy - line-up to be announced

Wednesday March 20 - The Who with Orchestra, with very special guests Squeeze

Thursday March 21 - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, with very special guests Blossoms

Friday March 22 - Young Fathers plus special guests

Saturday March 23 - The Chemical Brothers

Sunday March 24 - Ovation - A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust with: Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller

How to get tickets for Teenage Cancer Trust Royal Albert Hall gigs