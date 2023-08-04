Lollapalooza is now under way, with a range of chart-topping stars set to perform at the Chicago festival. The line-up includes a range of pop icons, Latin stars, K-Pop groups and even rock legends.
The event began on August 3 and will run all the way through to August 6, with the likes of The 1975, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza scheduled to perform at the three day event. British pop rock band The 1975 recently hit headlines after their performance in Malaysia came to a grinding halt as frontman Matty Healy kissed a bandmate and criticised the country’s LGBTQ+ laws.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Footage of the incident went viral on social media and showed Healy kissing bassist Ross McDonald after giving a foul-mouthed speech to the audience at Kuala Lumpur event Good Vibes. The 34-year-old also took aim at the government and their stance and treatment of homosexuality.
The 1975 will play their first show since the Malaysian festival at Lollapalooza 2023. But when will The 1975 perform at Lollapalooza 2023 and what songs will they play? Here’s everything you need to know.
The 1975 Lollapalooza set time
The 1975 will headline Lollapalooza on Friday night (August 4). The band’s performance is scheduled to take place on the Bud Light stage at 8.45pm.
The 1975 Lollapalooza setlist
The 1975’s setlist for Lollapalooza is being kept under wraps. However, this was the setlist the band played at TRNSMT festival last month, according to setlist.fm:
- Looking for Somebody (to Love)
- Happiness
- Love Me
- Oh Caroline
- I’m in Love With You
- If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
- A Change of Heart
- About You
- Somebody Else
- The Sound
- It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
- The Ballad of Me and My Brain
- Guys
- I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
- An Encounter
- Robbers
- Love It If We Made It
- Sex
- Give Yourself a Try
- People
Can you get last minute tickets to see The 1965at Lollapalooza?
All general sale tickets and Friday day tickets for Lollapalooza are now sold out. However, fans may be able to purchase verified resale tickets via Ticketmaster website.