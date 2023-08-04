British pop rock band The 1975 will be headlining the event in Chicago

Lollapalooza is now under way, with a range of chart-topping stars set to perform at the Chicago festival. The line-up includes a range of pop icons, Latin stars, K-Pop groups and even rock legends.

The event began on August 3 and will run all the way through to August 6, with the likes of The 1975, Billie Eilish , Kendrick Lamar and Odesza scheduled to perform at the three day event. British pop rock band The 1975 recently hit headlines after their performance in Malaysia came to a grinding halt as frontman Matty Healy kissed a bandmate and criticised the country’s LGBTQ+ laws.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media and showed Healy kissing bassist Ross McDonald after giving a foul-mouthed speech to the audience at Kuala Lumpur event Good Vibes. The 34-year-old also took aim at the government and their stance and treatment of homosexuality.

The 1975 will play their first show since the Malaysian festival at Lollapalooza 2023. But when will The 1975 perform at Lollapalooza 2023 and what songs will they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

The 1975 Lollapalooza set time

The 1975 will perform at Lollapalooza on Friday night

The 1975 will headline Lollapalooza on Friday night (August 4). The band’s performance is scheduled to take place on the Bud Light stage at 8.45pm.

The 1975 Lollapalooza setlist

The 1975’s setlist for Lollapalooza is being kept under wraps. However, this was the setlist the band played at TRNSMT festival last month, according to setlist.fm :

Looking for Somebody (to Love)

Happiness

Love Me

Oh Caroline

I’m in Love With You

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

A Change of Heart

About You

Somebody Else

The Sound

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

The Ballad of Me and My Brain

Guys

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

An Encounter

Robbers

Love It If We Made It

Sex

Give Yourself a Try

People

Can you get last minute tickets to see The 1965at Lollapalooza?