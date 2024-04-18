Fans of The B-52’s with a bit of money and an interest in the Joshua Tree National Park, have Paul Kaplan Group got a deal for you.

The real estate company are the team involved in the sale of Kate Pierson’s airstream compound, which The B-52 member and her wife, Monica Selman, are looking at selling for offers in the region of $452,0000 (£362,626).

Kate's Lazy Desert is located in Landers, California, only 15 miles away from the Joshua Tree National Park and features six Airstream campers with unique names like Kate's Hairstream, Planet Air, and Tiki, all set on a sprawling five-acre property.

The area is free from any light or noise pollution, making it an excellent spot for stargazing. Additionally, there's another five-acre lot adjacent to it that has a septic system, electric and water hookups, and a house footprint.

The listing on Paul Kaplan’s website includes references to several songs by Pierson’s iconic surf-rock group, but our favourite is this: “Turn your desert dreams into reality. This property is perfect for shared ownership, weekend getaways under blanketed stars, cosmic vibing, extraterrestrial communicating or income flow through strategic Airbnb rentals.”

“The possibilities are endless, “Roam If You Want To”!”

Interested parties can gather more information from the Paul Kaplan Group website, should the images we present to you pique your interest/intrigue (delete as appropriate

1 . The Airstream is situated 15 miles way from Joshua Tree National Park

2 . Airstream campervans typically feature a distinctive, aerodynamic design, often resembling a shiny silver bullet

3 . Kate's Lazy Desert comes complete with a small outdoor area with picnic table and, of course, the sights and sounds of this remote part of California

4 . The Airstream contains several pieces of memorabilia dedicated to The B-52's, including this mural of their iconic hairstyles during their surf-rock heyday