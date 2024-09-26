The Beatles legend Ringo Starr forced to cancel remaining dates on US tour due to "illness"
Beatles legend Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel remaining dates on his US tour due to "illness". The legendary drummer has been advised to rest by doctors after contracting a cold, meaning the cancellation of the final two shows of his Ringo Starr and his All Star Band jaunt in the US.
The news came after 84-year-old Ringo missed a show in Philadelphia on Tuesday (September 24), with the remaining concerts - at Radio City Music Hall in New York - now being scrapped.
A statement said: "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.
“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest. As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon."
Fans with tickets will be notified by email and automatically refunded, it added. The band has been on the road since September 7, playing shows across the States and Canada.
Following his time in the legendary Liverpudlians, Ringo has released 20 studio albums and 49 singles.
