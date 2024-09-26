Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringo Starr - famous drummer of legendary band The Beatles - has cancelled the remaining dates on his US tour due to “illness”

Beatles legend Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel remaining dates on his US tour due to "illness". The legendary drummer has been advised to rest by doctors after contracting a cold, meaning the cancellation of the final two shows of his Ringo Starr and his All Star Band jaunt in the US.

The news came after 84-year-old Ringo missed a show in Philadelphia on Tuesday (September 24), with the remaining concerts - at Radio City Music Hall in New York - now being scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement said: "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.

Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel remaining tour dates due to illness | PA

“Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest. As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon."

Fans with tickets will be notified by email and automatically refunded, it added. The band has been on the road since September 7, playing shows across the States and Canada.

Following his time in the legendary Liverpudlians, Ringo has released 20 studio albums and 49 singles.