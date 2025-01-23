Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Beatles have made history by securing their first BRIT Award nomination in over four decades.

The legendary band, who last won the Outstanding Contribution to Music award in 1983, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Song of the Year with Mastercard prize for their track Now and Then. The song, originally written by the late John Lennon in the 1970s, was completed by surviving members Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

However, Now and Then faces stiff competition from a range of hits, including Charli XCX’s Guess featuring Billie Eilish, Coldplay’s feelslikeimfallinginlove, Dua Lipa’s Training Season, Jade’s Angel of My Dreams, and Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me.

Charli XCX leads the nominations with five nods, including Artist of the Year, Pop Act promoted by Capital, Dance Act promoted by KISS, and the coveted Mastercard Album of the Year for Brat. Meanwhile, rising star Myles Smith, who was previously announced as this year’s Rising Star award recipient, has earned three additional nominations, including Song of the Year for Stargazing, Best New Artist, and Pop Act.

Speaking to host Sian Welby during the Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations livestream, Smith said: “It's still not quite real but hopefully on the night it feels even better, I can't wait to be in and around it… It's my first time going to the BRITs, last year I was watching on TV so I'm looking forward to it, it's a big occasion.”

The Beatles

Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and Ezra Collective each scored four nominations, including Mastercard Album of the Year. The Cure also made a strong showing with three nominations, including Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act promoted by Absolute Radio, marking their most successful year in BRITs history.

Rachel Chinouriri, nominated for both Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, expressed her excitement, saying: “I feel like younger me was dreaming of these moments, to be standing here is a little bit insane.”

In the International categories, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift each earned two nominations for International Artist and International Song of the Year.

The BRIT Awards 2025 will take place on January 1 at London’s O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall returning as host. Fans can vote for their favorites in the genre categories - Pop, Dance, Alternative/Rock, Hip-Hop, and R&B - via the BRITs WhatsApp channel from January 31 until February 14.

Full List of BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 Nominations:

Song of the Year with Mastercard:

Artemis – I Like the Way You Kiss Me

The Beatles – Now and Then

Bl3ss and Camrin Watson – Kisses

Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – Band4Band

Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Chase + Status and Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – Alibi

Jade – Angel of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

KSI ft. Trippie Redd – Thick Of It

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Some Days

Best New Artist:

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Artist of the Year:

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year:

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

International Group of the Year:

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Dance Act promoted by KISS:

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase and Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Pop Act promoted by Capital:

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Hip-Hop Act promoted by Capital Xtra:

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

R&B Act promoted by KISS:

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Alternative/Rock Act promoted by Absolute Radio:

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year:

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Song of the Year:

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Djo – End of Beginning

Eminem – Houdini

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby

Mastercard Album of the Year:

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy