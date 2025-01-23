The Beatles score first BRIT Award nomination in 40 Years for ‘Now and Then’ – Full 2025 nominations revealed
The legendary band, who last won the Outstanding Contribution to Music award in 1983, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Song of the Year with Mastercard prize for their track Now and Then. The song, originally written by the late John Lennon in the 1970s, was completed by surviving members Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.
However, Now and Then faces stiff competition from a range of hits, including Charli XCX’s Guess featuring Billie Eilish, Coldplay’s feelslikeimfallinginlove, Dua Lipa’s Training Season, Jade’s Angel of My Dreams, and Sam Ryder’s You’re Christmas To Me.
Charli XCX leads the nominations with five nods, including Artist of the Year, Pop Act promoted by Capital, Dance Act promoted by KISS, and the coveted Mastercard Album of the Year for Brat. Meanwhile, rising star Myles Smith, who was previously announced as this year’s Rising Star award recipient, has earned three additional nominations, including Song of the Year for Stargazing, Best New Artist, and Pop Act.
Speaking to host Sian Welby during the Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations livestream, Smith said: “It's still not quite real but hopefully on the night it feels even better, I can't wait to be in and around it… It's my first time going to the BRITs, last year I was watching on TV so I'm looking forward to it, it's a big occasion.”
Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party, and Ezra Collective each scored four nominations, including Mastercard Album of the Year. The Cure also made a strong showing with three nominations, including Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act promoted by Absolute Radio, marking their most successful year in BRITs history.
Rachel Chinouriri, nominated for both Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, expressed her excitement, saying: “I feel like younger me was dreaming of these moments, to be standing here is a little bit insane.”
In the International categories, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift each earned two nominations for International Artist and International Song of the Year.
The BRIT Awards 2025 will take place on January 1 at London’s O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall returning as host. Fans can vote for their favorites in the genre categories - Pop, Dance, Alternative/Rock, Hip-Hop, and R&B - via the BRITs WhatsApp channel from January 31 until February 14.
Full List of BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 Nominations:
Song of the Year with Mastercard:
- Artemis – I Like the Way You Kiss Me
- The Beatles – Now and Then
- Bl3ss and Camrin Watson – Kisses
- Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – Band4Band
- Charli XCX – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Chase + Status and Stormzy – Backbone
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa – Training Season
- Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – Alibi
- Jade – Angel of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- KSI ft. Trippie Redd – Thick Of It
- Myles Smith – Stargazing
- Sam Ryder – You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Some Days
Best New Artist:
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artist of the Year:
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the Year:
- Bring Me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
International Group of the Year:
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future and Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Dance Act promoted by KISS:
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX
- Chase and Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Pop Act promoted by Capital:
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Jade
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Hip-Hop Act promoted by Capital Xtra:
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
R&B Act promoted by KISS:
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
Alternative/Rock Act promoted by Absolute Radio:
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
International Artist of the Year:
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Song of the Year:
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Eminem – Houdini
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
Mastercard Album of the Year:
- Charli XCX – Brat
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
