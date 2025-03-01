3 . Robbie Williams challenges Liam Gallagher to a fight

In 2000, Robbie Williams reigned supreme after launching his solo career post-Take That. The singer won two awards on the night and used his acceptance to challenge Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to a fight. He asked the audience: "So, anybody like to see me fight Liam? Would you pay to come and see it? Liam, a hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money. We'll get in a ring and we'll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV, what d'you think about that?" Liam, who wasn't in the country at the time, confronted Robbie a few months later at the Q Awards and lambasted him for not speaking to him in person while they were both in attendance. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images