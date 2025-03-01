Musicians such as Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party, Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Fender are all set to descend on The O2 in London for the glitzy ceremony. The evening will be hosted by Jack Whitehall for the first time since 2021.
The BRITs are a mainstay of the UK music industry and previous ceremonie have provided some legendary moments. From in-fighting between acts, to controversial and shocking moments on stage, there has been plenty to keep music fans entertained over the year.
Here’s just some of the moments that have become cemented in BRITs history.
1. Jarvis Cocker invades the stage during Michael Jackson's performance - 1996
Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker stormed the stage during Michael Jackson's performance of Earth Song during the 1996 BRIT Awards. Jackson, who was surrounded by crying actors chanting the 'what about us?' line in the song, said he was "shocked" and "sickened" by the moment, with Cocker explaining: "My actions were a form of protest at the way Michael Jackson sees himself as some kind of Christ-like figure with the power of healing. I just ran on the stage. I didn't make any contact with anyone as far as I recall." | YouTube Photo: YouTube
2. The Spice Girls perform at the 1997 BRIT Awards
The Spice Girls were the biggest band on the planet when they brought their pop-branded girl power to The BRITS stage in 1997. Baby, Scary, Sport, Posh and Ginger performed a mash-up of their hits Wannabe & Who Do You Think You Are, with Geri debuting her now-iconic Union Jack dress. | JMEnternational/Redferns Photo: JMEnternational/Redferns
3. Robbie Williams challenges Liam Gallagher to a fight
In 2000, Robbie Williams reigned supreme after launching his solo career post-Take That. The singer won two awards on the night and used his acceptance to challenge Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher to a fight. He asked the audience: "So, anybody like to see me fight Liam? Would you pay to come and see it? Liam, a hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money. We'll get in a ring and we'll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV, what d'you think about that?" Liam, who wasn't in the country at the time, confronted Robbie a few months later at the Q Awards and lambasted him for not speaking to him in person while they were both in attendance. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Florence & The Machine and Dizzee Rascal team up
Florence & The Machine and Dizzee Rascal were just the next acts to join the BRITs legacy of bringing two random artists together. The duo performed a version of Florence's hit song 'You've Got The Love' titled 'You Got The Dirtee Love'. The unlikely pairing was such as hit with viewers that the duo released the song after the ceremony, with the single going to number 2 in the charts. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
