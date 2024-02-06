Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irish pop icons, The Corrs have confirmed an eight-date UK & Ireland tour titled ‘Talk On Corners’ for November 2024. The 90s group will be joined by one of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Natalie Imbruglia, whose smash hit cover of ‘Torn’ topped the charts in 1997.

Performing tracks from the acclaimed album plus a selection of their greatest hits, the multi-million-selling sibling quartet will kick off the tour at Belfast’s SSE Arena before heading to Manchester’s AO Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

The tour announcement follows news that the band – whose biggest hits include Runaway, What Can I Do? And Breathless – are planning a first ever-vinyl release of their second studio album ‘Talk On Corners’, with more details to come.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tour including how to get tickets and pre-sale details.

The Corrs UK & Ireland tour dates 2024

The Corrs' ‘Talk On Corners’ UK & Ireland tour will stop off at venues across the UK and Ireland, including Glasgow, Cardiff, and Dublin. The full list of tour dates is as follows:

Friday 8 November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Saturday 9 November - 3Arena, Dublin

Monday 11 November - AO Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 12 November - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Thursday 14 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Friday 15 November - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sunday 17 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Monday 18 November - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

The Corrs are responsible for smash hits Runaway, What Can I Do? And Breathless

Are there pre-sale tickets for The Corrs UK & Ireland tour 2024?

Presales for ‘Talk On Corners’ Tour will start Wednesday 7 February 2024, at 10am local time. Only fans who have signed up for a free My Live Nation account will be able to access the exclusive presale.

How to get tickets for The Corrs UK & Ireland tour 2024

General sale tickets will be available to the public on Friday, February 9 at 10am. Fans should visit Live Nation to buy tickets or set a reminder.