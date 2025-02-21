Drummer of legendary rockers The Easybeats - Snowy Fleet - has died aged 79
Drummer of legendary rockers The Easybeats - Snowy Fleet - has died aged 79. The musician, who shot to fame with his bandmates in the mid-60s when their song Friday On My Mind hit the UK top 10, was known by his nickname, but born Gordon Henry Fleet.
He co-founded The Easybeats, alongside Stevie Wright, George Young, Harry Vanda and Dick Diamonde, in Sydney, Australia, in 1964, despite all members being English.
And they returned in 1966, when they recorded Friday On My Mind, which rose to number six in the UK charts and was a hit around the world.
They went on to release four albums, the last of which was released in 1967.
Snowy and his bandmates are seen as pioneers of Australian rock, and were the first band from down under to schieve international acclaim.
In 1987, guitar legend Gary Moore included a cover of their biggest hit on his Wild Frontier album, which charted in numerous countries.
