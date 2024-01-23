The Killers Las Vegas 2024: List of dates, tickets, & pre-sale for 20th anniversary 'Hot Fuss' residency

The Killers have announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut LP ‘Hot Fuss’. It is the first time the band are performing the album in its entirety.

The rock group – comprised of Brandon Flowers (singer) Dave Keuning (guitarist ) Mark Stoermer (bassist) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drummer) – will play eight shows in their native US hometown in August 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Las Vegas residency follows the band's 2024 UK tour, which coincides with the release of 'Rebel Diamonds' - a 20-track compilation album of their greatest hits spanning 20 years. The sold-out tour includes six dates at the O2 in London.

The Killers 2024 Las Vegas residency dates

The Killers Las Vegas residency will begin on August 14 and end on August 30. Here's the full list of dates:

August 14 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 16 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 17 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 21 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 23 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 24 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 28 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum August 30 - Las Vegas, The Colosseum

Containing the monster hit Mr Brightside, which has spent over seven years in the top 100 UK singles chart, Hot Fuss saw The Killers find fame in Britain before their native America. The world soon caught up and their 'glamorous indie rock and roll' became a global concern.

When do tickets go on sale for The Killers Las Vegas residency?

General sale tickets will be available to purchase from 10am (PST) on Saturday, January 27 2024. Fans can head to the Ticketmaster website to access tickets when available.

Is there pre-sale for The Killers Las Vegas residency?

Advertisement

Advertisement