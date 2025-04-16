The Kooks: Indie band announce major UK arena tour with 'biggest ever show' at The O2 London, get tickets
The 'Never/Know' Tour, named after their upcoming seventh studio album, will kick off on Friday, October 3 in Manchester and travel through Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle, and Birmingham before wrapping up at The O2 in London on October 11, dubbed to be the biggest headline show of their career.
The Manchester date marks the band’s first performance at Co-op Live, the UK’s newest arena which opened in 2024. Brighton fans will also get a special treat with a homecoming show at Brighton Centre, where The Kooks last performed in 2022 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their platinum-selling debut album, Inside In / Inside Out.
Main support on the tour will come from The K’s, a Merseyside four-piece recently crowned Breakthrough Act of the Year at the 2024 Northern Music Awards. Their second album, Pretty On The Internet, is due in June 2025.
The Kooks’ new album Never/Know drops on May 9, and follows the release of their upbeat spring anthem Sunny Baby, which premiered on BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley and was featured in The Times’ Best New Songs. Its music video is now available online.
Speaking about the single, frontman Luke Pritchard said: “We’re told how bad everything is at the moment; everything’s sht; the world’s sht. And I was like, I'm just going to refuse to not let these be the best years of life, because I’ve got a young family. It’s about me getting to a balanced life; having a family. It’s a love song about someone making me fall back in love with myself.”
The band began teasing the campaign earlier this year with a sold-out Indie Club Night at Notting Hill Arts Club, and their track Never Know has already been named Radio X’s Record of the Week, receiving spins across BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, and Radio 2.
How to get The Kooks tickets
Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, April 25, with a special pre-sale opening on Tuesday, April 23, for select fans. Tickets and album pre-orders are available on the band’s official website.
The Kooks UK tour dates
Friday, October 3 – Co-op Live, Manchester
Saturday, October 4 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Sunday, October 5 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
Thursday, October 9 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Friday, October 10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Saturday, October 11 – The O2, London
