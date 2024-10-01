Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indie rock band The last Dinner Party has cancelled the remaining dates on their UK tour after an investigation into venue security policy was launched following one of their gigs.

The five-piece band has called off their shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton. It comes after they cancelled two gigs over the weekend due to illness, including one which was cancelled only minutes before they were due to go on stage.

In a statement, The Last Dinner Party said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming headline tour dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton. This is due to an unforeseen illness in the band and, following medical advice, we have to prioritise our health at this time.”

The band, made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci, added that they were “devastated” not to be performing, adding that “we have to make serious decisions like these now so that our long term health doesn’t suffer”. Fans with tickets were told that refunds will be available from their point of purchase.

Indie band The Last Dinner Party have cancelled the remaining dates on their UK tour due to illness. | Getty Images for Coachella

It comes after controversy at the band’s gig in Lincoln on Saturday, September 28, which was ultimately cancelled minutes before the band reached the stage. Solo male attendees shared reports that they were targeted by security staff at The Engine Shed, with one fan claiming he was “funnelled into a dark corner with other men” and “told I might be a pervert cus [sic] I’m alone and then taken into a room alone with a security guard where I was interrogated and searched.”

Others made similar claims, with another gig-goer saying: “I rocked up there tonight at 8.45 on my own, no queue, I got asked how long I had liked them for, and to name my favourite song. I thought it was a bit strange and the first time I've ever felt like I'm on mastermind to get into a gig.”

Both the venue and band have apologised for the situation, with The Engine Shed stating that venue management has made an “ad-hoc change to our policy “ after being informed of previous “incidents” at a The Last Dinner Party gig. The venue said: “Although the policy was changed with the right intentions, this change resulted in the unacceptable treatment of some guests, and The Engine Shed would like to fully apologise to anyone affected.”

While a full investigation is underway by the venue, the band, who have previously spoke out about making their live shows “a safe space for especially for women, non-binary people, queer people”, added that the policy change was down to the venue staff.

They said in a statement: “We want to make it very clear that those policies were created and enforced by the venue at their own discretion, and were not made in consultation with us. They do not reflect our beliefs and would not have been implemented had we been made aware of them in advance.