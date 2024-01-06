The Last Dinner Party tour 2024: List of doors times, setlist and support acts & can I still get tickets?
The Last Dinner Party will be playing series of show's across the UK to celebrate the release of their debut album, here's everything you need to know
The Last Dinner Party are set to embark on a huge UK tour, soon after being named named the winner of the BBC’s Sound of 2024 poll. The London-based indie band will hit the road in support of their upcoming debut album 'Prelude to Ecstasy, due for release February 2.
The Last Dinner Party - made up of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci - will rock out to audiences up and down the UK next month. The tour includes stops at HMV and Rough Trade locations in Bristol, London, Manchester and Birmingham.
Following their stint in the UK, The Last Dinner Party will start their European tour before arriving back in the UK for Glasgow's TRNSMT festival in July. In 2023, the group supported Florence & the Machine, Lana Del Ray and Hozier.
Here's everything fans heading to see The Last Dinner Party need to know including door times, support acts and whether there's tickets still available.
The Last Dinner Party tour tickets 2024
Tickets are still available for The Last Dinner Party's UK tour dates. Find out more information by visiting The Last Dinner Party website.
The Last Dinner Party tour door times 2024
Doors for The Last Dinner Party's upcoming UK tour will open on at different times depending on the venue. Here's the full list of door times for The Last Dinner Party's 2024 UK tour:
- January 30: Bristol, The Fleece - 7:30pm
- February 1: London, Roundhouse - 7pm
- February 2: Kingston, Banquet Records - 7pm
- February 3: London, Rough Trade East - 7pm
- February 5: Brighton, Resident - 6:30pm
- February 6: Manchester, HMV - 5pm
- February 7: Birmingham, HMV Vault- 5pm
- February 8: Bristol, Rough Trade - 6:30pm
- February 11: Leeds, Crash Records - 5pm
Full setlist for The Last Dinner Party tour 2024
According to Setlist.fm, The Last Dinner Party's setlist for their most recent show at The Workman's Club, Dublin, Ireland is below…
- Burn Alive
- Caesar on a TV Screen
- The Feminine Urge
- Beautiful Boy
- On Your Side
- Gjuha
- Sinner
- Second Best
- Portrait of a Dead Girl
- My Lady of Mercy
- Big Dog
- Mirror
- Godzilla
- Nothing Matters
Who is the support act for The Last Dinner Party?
The Last Dinner Party will be joined by indie-rock group Picture Parlour for their show at The Fleece in Bristol, meanwhile Heartworms and Frankie Archer join the band at their London Roundhouse show.
The Last Dinner Party will have no support acts for the remaining UK shows.
