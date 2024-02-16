The Libertines UK tour 2024: Full list of concert dates, ticket prices and presale details
The Libertines have confirmed they will be hitting the road this Autumn for a massive UK tour. The dates are in support of the English rock band's new album, ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, due for release March 15.
The 15-date tour will kick off on September 24 in Belfast before continuing onto UK shows in Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow and more. Pete Doherty and co. will also play two nights at London’s Roundhouse.
But where in the UK are The Libertines performing and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
The Libertines tour dates UK
The Libertines' upcoming tour will see the band perform at venues across the UK. Here's the full list of dates:
- September 24: Belfast The Telegraph Building
- October 3: Birmingham O2 Academy
- October 4: Norwich UEA
- October 5: Cambridge The Corn Exchange
- October 7: Cardiff Great Hall
- October 8: Bristol O2 Academy
- October 18: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
- October 19: Liverpool Mountford Hall
- October 21: Nottingham Rock City
- October 22: Leeds O2 Academy
- October 30: London Roundhouse
- October 31: London Roundhouse
- November 4 Sheffield The Octagon
- November 5 Newcastle NX
- November 7 Manchester Albert Hall
When do The Libertines tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 9am on February 23 2024 via the Ticketmaster website.
Is there a pre-sale for The Libertines tickets?
Yes, fans who pre-order the new album at the Libertines website will get ticket pre-sale access from 9am on Wednesday, February 21,
The Libertines tour ticket prices
The band hasn't officially confirmed how much tickets will cost. However, Rock City has tickets priced at £37.50 for general admission.
